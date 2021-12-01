By Shereen Siewert

Bond has been posted for a 36-year-old Wausau-area woman facing criminal charges in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child, according to online court records.

The girl, who died 10 days after being admitted to the hospital, had a skull fracture, brain bleed and a positive test for having alcohol in her system, court documents show.

Her mother, Sumitra Stolp faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. Read details of the charges alleged in the criminal complaint in our previous reporting here.

During an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, Stolp pleaded not guilty to the charges. Court records show cash bonds totaling $75,000 were also posted on Wednesday.

Stolp’s husband, 39-year-old Jonathan Stolp, faces charges of neglecting a child, chronic neglect of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The couple, who adopted the child just six weeks before she died, list a Weston address but moved from Eau Claire to Weston in early August. Jonathan Stolp paid a cash bond in November for his release and was ordered to have no contact with his wife.

Sumitra Stolp’s next hearing is Jan. 20.