Wausau Pilot & Review

Wisconsin and U.S. flags will be flown at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 2, to honor the 8-year-old boy who died after an attack at a Waukesha parade.

Jackson Sparks was one of six people killed when Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a crowd during the Nov. 21 Christmas parade. Police say the boy was walking in the parade when he was struck.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, where he died of his injuries two days later.

About 60 people were injured in the attack. Jackson’s death was announced during a court appearance for Brooks, who is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the attack.

Jackson, a third-grade student at Clarendon Avenue Elementary School in Mukwonago, loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. Children are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys when attending his memorial service, which is planned for 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A social media push is also asking children to wear baseball jerseys to school on Friday, Dec. 3 in Jackson’s honor. The Milwaukee Brewers, in a Facebook post, said members of their organization will wear jerseys for Jackson on Friday as well.

The flag order goes into effect and sunrise and lasts until sunset.