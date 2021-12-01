Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team doubled up Edgar in the first half and blew past the Wildcats for a dominating 78-46 victory in the Marawood Conference South Division opener for both teams on Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic (2-1 overall) opened up a 48-24 lead by halftime as Isaac Seidel scored all 22 of his points in the opening 17 minutes.

Mason Prey scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half as the Cardinals were able to maintain their big lead.

Ashton Schuett had 10 points and Justin Davis added nine for Edgar, which was playing in its season opener.

Both teams return to action Thursday for Marawood Conference crossover games. Edgar will host Rib Lake and Newman Catholic will be at home against Athens. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m. The Newman Catholic game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Cardinals 78, Wildcats 46

Edgar 24 22 – 46

Newman Catholic 48 30 – 78

EDGAR (46): Everet Brehm 3 2-2 8, Peyton Dahlke 1 0-0 3, Ashton Schuett 4 2-2 10, Ayden Weisenberger 2 0-0 4, Kohlbe Weisenberger 0 0-2 0, Leyton Schuett 0 1-2 1, Justin Davis 4 1-1 9, Teegan Streit 2 0-0 5, Brett Baumgartner 1 4-4 6. FG: 17. FT: 11-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Dahlke 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: L. Schuett. Record: 0-1 overall and Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (78): Mason Prey 8 2-3 20, Lo 0 2-3 2, Connor Krach 2 2-3 6, Jacob Pfiffner 4 0-0 9, Owen Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Isaac Seidel 7 3-3 22, Eli Gustafson 3 2-2 8, Charlie Sheilds 2 2-2 6. FG: 29. FT: 13-16. 3-pointers: 7 (Seidel 5, Prey 2). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-1, 1-0 Marawood Conference South Division.