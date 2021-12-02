Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The D.C. Everest boys swim team lost its second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet to start the season, falling to Marshfield 106-53 on Thursday at Marshfield High School.

David Mayer won two individual events and was part of two winning relay teams for D.C. Everest.

Mayer won the 100 freestyle (48.94) and the 50 freestyle (22.57), and teamed with Benjamin Soehl, Keation Barwick and Camden Barwick to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.58 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.22.

Keaton Barwick earned the Evergreens’ other win, taking first in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.38.

D.C. Everest will be at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational on Saturday.

Marshfield 106, D.C. Everest 53

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Benjamin Soehl, David Mayer, Keaton Barwick, Camden Barwick) 1:52.58; 2. Marshfield (Kyle Berres, Hayden Nelson, Simon Dagit, Brayden Fischer) 1:55.21; 3. Marshfield (Adam Donahue, Michael Dick, Zander Edmondson, Kevin Buth) 2:11.85; 4. Marshfield (Garrett Bernarde, Luke Hilbelink, Simon Kloos, Carson Bernarde) 2:28.03; 5. Marshfield (Ryan Grassman, Reid Geiger, Aiden Brenner, Jesse Messmann) 2:40.83.

200 freestyle: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 2:01.38; 2. Graham Lonsdale (MAR) 2:02.64; 3. Nelson (MAR) 2:21.65; 4. Zachary Curtis (MAR) 2:34.09.

200 individual medley: 1. Dagit (MAR) 2:29.40; 2. Henry Hilbelink (MAR) 2:30.77; 3. Carlos Koehn (MAR) 2:41.74; Not scored – Matt Begotka (MAR) 2:40.11.

50 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 22.57; 2. Berres (MAR) 23.63; 3. Fischer (MAR) 26.64; 4. Soehl (DC) 28.83; 5. Isaac George (DC) 31.28; 6. Joshua Peters (MAR) 34.49.

100 butterfly: 1. Dagit (MAR) 58.75; 2. K. Barwick (DC) 1:01.47; 3. Edmundson (MAR) 1:22.74; 4. Curtis (MAR) 1:30.60.

100 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 48.94; 2. C. Barwick (DC) 54.45; 3. H. Hilbelink (MAR) 57.54; 4. Buth (MAR) 1:05.13; 5. Donahue (MAR) 1:08.95; 6. Calden Berg (DC) 1:26.93.

500 freestyle: 1. Lonsdale (MAR) 5:58.32; 2. Koehn (MAR) 6:24.34; 3. Fischer (MAR) 6:48.04.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (K. Barwick, C. Barwick, Soehl, Mayer) 1:39.22; 2. Marshfield (Lonsdale, H. Hilbelink, Donahue, Dagit) 1:46.46; 3. Marshfield (Nelson, Begotka, Edmundson, Koehn) 1:53.07; 4. Marshfield (G. Bernarde, C. Bernarde, Kloos, Curtis) 2:04.56.

100 backstroke: 1. Berres (MAR) 1:01.20; 2. C. Barwick (DC) 1:10.89; 3. Nelson (MAR) 1:11.89; 4. George (DC) 1:27.46; 5. Donahue (MAR) 1:33.08.

100 breaststroke: 1. Dick (MAR) 1:14.46; 2. Buth (MAR) 1:26.15; 3. Begotka (MAR) 1:27.50; Not scored – L. Hilbelink (MAR) 1:35.61; Richard Gui (MAR) 1:38.01; Geiger (MAR) 1:38.15.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Marshfield (Lonsdale, H. Hilbelink, Fischer, Berres) 3:48.19; 2. Marshfield (Curtis, Begotka, Dick, Koehn) 4:29.30; 3. Marshfield (Buth, C. Bernarde, Kloos, L. Hilbelink) 4:46.41; 4. D.C. Everest (George, Berg, Soehl) 4:46.82.