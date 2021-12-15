Chuck Waldvogel

Chuck Waldvogel, 56 years old passed unexpectedly in his Kronenwetter home on December 9th, 2021. He was survived by his wife of 23 years, Susan Waldvogel and children Jordan (Matt) Wirkus of Weston, Kyle (Melissa) Jahnke of Durango, CO, Brandon Waldvogel of Washington DC, Collin Waldvogel of Durango, CO and Cassidy Waldvogel of Kronenwetter. He also left behind his beloved grandchildren Liam, Brooklyn and Madison of Weston, WI and Haley, Melidy, Riley and Dusty of Durango, CO.



He was born on April 22, 1965 in Arcadia, CA to his surviving parents Thomas and Rosella Waldvogel of Aniwa, WI. He also leaves behind sisters Brenda Stevens, Lynn (Jeremiah) Murphy, Wanda (Cliff) Blundon, and Dorothy (Nick) Chase.



Chuck was a man of many passions, his greatest accomplishment was being a father and grandfather. Always supportive, whether it was leaving a note to say “I love you” or attending his grandchildren’s activities with enthusiasm. He was the life of the party whether it was a wedding, a birthday celebration, or a backyard fire. His iconic dance moves still bring smiles to faces even today. Whenever possible he could be found camping, escaping Up North every summer was a beloved family tradition. Chuck loved being outdoors- snowmobiling and ATVing, and racing ATVs with his sons. He spent time every year at Crandon Off-road Raceway, even getting the chance to race himself. He worked hard and played harder. Anyone who knew Chuck could attest to his infectious personality and humor. Where Chuck was, laughter followed. His smile and laughter will be missed so dearly as well as his love and dedication to his family.



The funeral service for Chuck will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Brainard Funeral Home’s Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Tim J. Rossi

Tim (Timmy) J. Rossi, 66, Merrill, passed from this life on December 10, 2021.

He was born November 30, 1955 in Wausau, son of the late Valerian (V.J.) and Joyce (Derbick) Rossi.

He is survived by his siblings, Judy Rossi, Deb Tellekson (Jim), Tom Rossi, Mary Nordstrom (Al), and Julie Manning (Jeff). Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Terry.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date to honor Tim’s legacy. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Levi L. Hoppenworth

Levi L. Hoppenworth, 12, Edgar passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 6, 2009, in Wausau, son of Adam Hoppenworth and Erin Dvorak.

Levi was an amazing, incredibly strong child. He loved spending time with his family and always getting others to laugh at his silly sense of humor. He enjoyed animals and fishing and loved going to school and being with his amazing teachers and peers. He will forever be remembered for his big, bright blue eyes and huge smile that could light up the whole room.

Survivors include his parents, Erin (Adam) Dvorak, Adam (Cassie Leer) Hoppenworth, his siblings, Koy Hoppenworth, Austin, Allison and Evelynn Dvorak, his aunts and uncles, Mandy Rogers, Kari Pestka, Jason Pestka, Kristen Pestka, Laura Pestka, Brittany Smoczyk, Clayton Rajek, Jamie (Stan) Wirkus and Mandy (Brandon) Schilling, his grandparents, LaVerne Pestka, Butch Rajek, Ruth (Perry) Dvorak, LaRon and Debi (Betzner) Hoppenworth, great grandparents, Nancy Heidmann, George Wielock and Bob Rajek.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents and great grandparents, Bonnie Rajek, Fred Heidmann, Phyllis Wielock, Adele Rajek, Alex Pestka and Gertrude Pestka and Frank and Dorothy Betzner and Paulus and Dorothy Hoppenworth.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Edgar. The Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Levi’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. A special request for Levi is if you are coming to the funeral or visitation, please wear Levi gear or green. Levi’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff of the PICU and Peds, for the outstanding care they have provided Levi over the years.

Lenora Kiedrowski

On April 25, 1964, she married Ernest James Kiedrowski at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were married 49 years before Dad’s calling to heaven in April of 2013.

Lenora was very active with all of her children and grandchildren activities. She was a long-standing member of the Grand Rapids Lioness. She loved spending time with her seven wonderful grandchildren, and spending hours on end talking on the telephone with her family and friends

She is survived by her son’s John (Sue Strecker) Kiedrowski, of Jackson Mississippi, James (Wendy Alft) Kiedrowski of Lewiston ID and her daughters, Joanne Hamelink, of Port Edwards, Janel Stenzel, Jackson, Mississippi, Grandchildren Ernest (Little E) Kiedrowski, Stephanie (Josh Seebrook) and Stephan Hamelink, Cody and Cassandra Kiedrowski, Chrystal and Jena Stubbe Step granddaughter Susan (Daniel Hickman). Her sister Marsha Price, sisters-in-law, Mary Kiedrowski, Julie Slauson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Ernest Kiedrowski, four brothers, Robert, Burdette, Daniel and Donald Slauson and sisters, Alvina Stashek, Doris Penney, Mildred Swonger, Jeanette Elsen and June Swanson. Bother-in-laws Anthony and John Kiedrowski.

Laura W. Hoff

Laura W. Hoff, 59, of Mosinee passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Laurie was born on October 9, 1962 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Ronald and survived by Dorothy (Viertal) Wysocki. On February 14, 1987 she was married to Russell Hoff at St. Mary’s church in Wausau.

Laurie was the oldest of five girls and took that responsibility seriously. Her mother Dorothy is going to miss the many lunches where Laurie would keep her laughing. She had the best laugh. Laurie was best known for her humor, quick sass, ability to make any stranger her friend, and always being able to tell you what was her mind. She was extremely family orientated and always loyal to those she cared for. She loved going on vacations to the family cabin in Michigan, especially fishing on Little Duck Lake with Russ. She also loved Girls Camp with her close girlfriends and sisters. Being able to have her family in one area playing games or sitting around the campfire joking for hours about anything and everything. Her family grew up with her and Russ always taking them to every festival or event. Her and her family enjoyed many trips to South Dakota or to just to local beaches. Laurie was also an amazing cook known for her famous potato salad and homemade pies.

Her grandson Jackson was the light of her life, she loved showing him off to anyone that would listen. She was so proud to keep up with him in football and whatever video games he convinced her to play. Her whole world revolved around him, from spoiling him with toys to buying him new clothes every week. She loved attending all her daughters sporting or schools events and was very much looking forward to watching her grandson’s in the coming years. She enjoyed that he shared her sense of humor. Laurie could make anyone laugh and she passed that onto Jackson so much.

Survivors include her husband Russ, Mosinee. Her children, Chelsea (Corey) Schadrie, Appleton, Carly, and Claire, both of Mosinee. Her grandson, Jackson Wrubbel, Mosinee. Mother, Dorothy, Schofield. Mother-in-law Beverly Hoff. Sisters Sue, Deb, Brenda (Randy) Radtke, and Nancy (Mark) Hodell.

She was preceded in death by father Ronald “Satch”, Grandparents Ferdinand and Bertha Viertel, and Dominic and Theresa Wysocki. Father-in-law Richard Hoff. Brother-in-laws Kevin Hoff and Mark Wierzba.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 20 from 4pm to 6pm at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Grand Ave, Schofield. Services will be Tuesday, December 21, with visitation beginning at 10am, memorial mass to follow at 11am at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Laura’s Family for a memorial bench in Mosinee.

Denise E. Hart

Denise E. Hart, ‘RuucgeSka’ White Dove, 52, of Baraboo, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at her home under the care of her family and Agrace Hospice.

Denise was born on October 15, 1969 in Wausau, the daughter of Chauncey and Maxine (Johnson) Hopinka.

Denise worked in food service at the casino’s in Turtle Lake and Wisconsin Dells. Denise enjoyed dancing in Pow Wow’s and was a Wasira Dancer.

Denise is survived by her her children; Angeline (Significant other, Clinton Bear) Hart of Tama, Iowa, Aaron Hart and Andrew Hart both of Cumberland, WI; her companion, Jesse White Eagle and his children, Natasha and Logan;four grandchildren, Auroura, Aria, Alvin and Arely Bear; siblings, Dennis Hopinka, Deborah Hopinka, Dean (Loretta) Hopinka and Diane Hopinka; the father of her children, Eugene Hart and many other relatives and friends.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Deanna.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Corwin and Jo Roth residence, W19255 Elm Rd. Eland, from 3PM to 5PM. Supper meal at 6PM. Funeral meeting to follow. Commitment service at 1PM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Corwin Roth is in charge. Meal at 11AM. Burial will be in John Stacy Memorial Cemetery.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Marion E. Villeneuve

Marion E Villeneuve, 95, of 313 Taylor Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home.

Marion was born July 31, 1926 in Milladore, WI to John and Mary Lobner. She married Joseph Villeneuve on October 14, 1950 at St. Kilian’s Church in Blenker, WI. Joseph died in August 2001.

Marion was a homemaker to her eight children, loved attending Mass and prayer hour as well as spending time with her family, especially up on “The River”. She was a proud 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters.

Survivors include her eight children, Terese (Jay) Zinn of Milwaukee, Joseph Villeneuve Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, Paul (Dianne) Villeneuve of Wisconsin Rapids, Mary (Michael) Schnell of New Port Richey, Florida, Luanne (Doug) Slovensky of Wisconsin Rapids, Sara (Pat) Schmidt of Pittsville, Lisa Rasmussen (Doug Olsen) of Wisconsin Rapids and Tom (Jan) Villeneuve of Wisconsin Rapids. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren; Lee Zinn (Julia Sapozhnikov), Tyler Villeneuve, Megan (Seth) Follett, Luke (Shannon) Villeneuve, Cianna Villeneuve, Paul Villeneuve Jr. (Christine Webb), Kristin (Dan) Hager, Rachel (Jason) Larkee, Dan (Alli) Fink, Mary (Karl) Hockerman, Lizzy (Jake) Kempfer, Bob Slovensky, Jeremy Alft, Dustin Alft, Bayley Schmidt, Derek Rasmussen, Dylan (Morgan) Rasmussen and Kallie Villeneuve (Trenton Peters) as well as 17 great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Joe; her brother, Edgar; infant sister, Ida; daughter-in-law, Patricia and twin granddaughters.

Visitation will be from 9am to 10:30am on Monday, December 20, 2021 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids followed by a Mass of Christian burial officiated by Rev. Schaller. Following Mass, there will be an entombment at Forest Hill Mausoleum.

A life well lived, you will be missed, truly 95 and blessed.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Gary M. Sorenson

Gary Michael Sorenson, age 73 of Pine River, WI, passed away at ThedaCare Medical Center in Wild Rose, WI on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Gary was born on October 29, 1948, in Wausau, WI. He was the fourth of eight children of James H. and Verene (Hennig) Sorenson. He attended St. Anne’s School and graduated from Newman Catholic High School in 1967.

After graduating from high school, Gary attended the University of Wisconsin at the Marathon County Extension Center and in Madison, WI. Gary eventually developed talents as a skilled carpenter and all-around handyman. His services were in steady demand. He also was a self-taught musician who played in several bands in the Madison area.

Gary lived for many years in rural Waunakee, WI. In addition to his carpentry and handyman skills he became a talented gardener. He grew organic products and sold them to stores and at farmers’ markets in the Madison area. He also developed skills at making wine and beer as well as growing mushrooms. He introduced several of his siblings to these activities and was a valuable mentor to them.

After about 2002, Gary moved to Pine River, WI where he continued his work as a handyman, carpenter and gardener. He enjoyed living in that community and made many friends there. He was eventually elected Town Clerk. This was as close as Gary came to being a politician.

Gary is survived by five of his seven siblings: Jim (Lucy) Sorenson, Steve (Lori) Sorenson, and Roger (Donna) Sorenson, all of Madison; Linda (Kim) Kamke, of Schofield; Mary (Joe) Pratt, of Halifax, Nova Scotia; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard; a sister, Diane Brodt, and a nephew, Ryan Kamke.

Gary was well known for his work ethic and self-taught skills, but even more so for his sense of humor and his pleasant and engaging personality. He became a warm friend to many nieces and nephews, as well as to “kids in his neighborhood.” They would smile, wave and say “Hi Gary!” when they passed his house, something he always enjoyed. Gary was unassuming and enjoyed life as he received it. His warm smile, politeness and calm personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Gary will be buried in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, WI. The family will hold a private memorial service for him at a later date.