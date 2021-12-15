Wausau Pilot & Review

MINOCQUA – Noah Stroming scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lift the Wausau East boys basketball team to a 64-58 win over Lakeland in a nonconference game Tuesday at Lakeland Union High School.

Dylan Buchburger and Nick Sielaff each added 11 points, and Isaac Rozwadowski chipped in 10 for the Lumberjacks, who improve to 2-3 this season.

“Another nice road win for us against a very good well-coached Lakeland team,” East coach Daniel Garrett said. “Every time we made a run, they fought back to make it a close game. We led from start to finish. Noah Stroming really put us on his back as we had some foul trouble in the first half. We were able to go to him offensively and he was able to finish through contact. I’m really proud of our guys.”

Wausau East will play at rival Wausau West on Friday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game starts at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Lumberjacks 64, Thunderbirds 58

Wausau East 38 26 – 64

Lakeland 30 28 – 58

WAUSAU EAST (64): Noah Stroming 8-10 1-1 17, Dylan Buchburger 5-7 1-2 11, Nick Sielaff 4-4 0-0 11, Isaac Rozwadowski 3-6 3-6 10, Gabe Napgezek 1-3 7-11 9, Turner Olson 1-6 0-0 3, Jesse Napgezek 0-2 3-5 3, Jayden Garrett 0-2 0-0 0. FG: 22-40. FT: 15-25. 3-pointers: 5-20 (Sielaff 3-3, Rozwadowski 1-2, Olson 1-6, Stroming 0-2, G. Napgezek 0-2, J. Napgezek 0-2, Garrett 0-2). Rebounds: 26 (G. Napgezek 9). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Stroming. Record: 2-3.

LAKELAND (58): Individual statistics not reported. FG: 20-45. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 4-15. Rebounds: 20. Fouls: 24. Record: 3-5.