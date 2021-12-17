Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Tyler Reissmann scored twice, including what proved to be the game-winner early in the second period, as the Marshfield boys hockey team edged D.C. Everest 3-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at the Greenheck Ice Arena on Thursday.

Noah Peterson scored 3 minutes into the game to give Marshfield a short-lived early lead as D.C. Everest immediately responded with a goal by Thomas Passineau less than two minutes later to tie the game.

Reissmann scored with 1:28 to go in the first period and added another 5:19 into the second to push Marshfield’s lead to 3-1.

Nolan Elgersma scored on a power play in the final minute of the second period to inch Everest closer, but neither team would score in the third period and the Tigers were able to hold on.

Marshfield improves to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while D.C. Everest drops to 4-4 and 1-2 in conference play.

Both teams return to action Tuesday. D.C. Everest will play a WVC game at Stevens Point, and Marshfield will travel to Eagle River for a nonconference game against Northland Pines.

Tigers 3, Evergreens 2

Marshfield 2 1 0 – 3

D.C. Everest 1 1 0 – 2

First period: 1. M, Noah Peterson (Peyton Smith), 3:09; 2. DC, Thomas passineau (John Freidel), 4:55; 3. M, Tyler Reissmann (Peterson), 15:32.

Second period: 4. M, Ty. Reissmann (Henry Hoerneman, Ian Sennholz), 5:14; 5. DC, Nolan Elgersma (Keaton Oettinger, Passineau), pp., 16:22.

Saves: M, Cole Halvorsen 28; DC, Brayden Sabatke 31.

Records: Marshfield 5-3, 2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-4, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.