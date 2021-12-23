OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along an icy Interstate 94.

WITI-TV reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday morning in Jackson County. WEAU-TV reported that authorities were dealing with multiple crashes, including a semi-trailer on fire, and that the interstate was impassable between Osseo and Northfield.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol didn’t immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking details. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said in a brief telephone interview that she didn’t have any information but that she expects the State Patrol to issue a news release soon.

The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.