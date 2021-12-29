Wausau Pilot & Review

MADISON – Gabi Heuser scored twice and goalie Claire Calmes saved all 17 shots that came her way to lead the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 6-0 win over Superior in the quarterfinals of the Culver’s Cup on Tuesday at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

Samantha Federici, Hannah Baumann, Taylor Freidel and Mackenzie Bautch added goals for the Storm, who improve to 9-1 this season.

The Storm takes on the No. 1-ranked Madison Metro Lynx on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in the semifinals of the tournament.

Storm 6, Spartans 0

Superior 0 0 0 – 0

Central Wisconsin 0 3 3 – 6

Second period: 1. CW, Gabi Heuser (Dru Sabatke, Michaela Gerum), 10:50; 2. CW, Samantha Federici (Sabatke, Hannah Baumann), pp., 12:20; 3. CW, Baumann (Gabrielle du Vair, Madigan DePuydt), sh., 16:50.

Third period: 4. CW, Taylor Freidel (Federici, Tristan Wicklund), 3:13; 5. CW, Heuser, 4:52; 6. CW, Mackenzie Bautch (Julia DeByle, DePuydt), 7:13.

Saves: S, Karli Williams 41; CW, Claire Calmes 17.

Records: Superior 4-5; Central Wisconsin 9-1.