By Shereen Siewert

A 27-year-old Wausau man will be summoned into court this month to face charges connected to a near-fatal overdose that happened in November on the city’s east side.

First responders and officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 9 to a home in the 700 block of Forest Street after a 911 call advised a man was overdosing on heroin at the residence.

When police and EMTs arrived at the scene, the alleged victim was breathing but was non-responsive and seated in a bedroom of the home. The man was revived and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators traced the suspected heroin to Aaron Mielke, who told police in an interview he mixed the shot of drugs and gave a syringe to the alleged victim, whose name was not released in court records. When Mielke realized the man was overdosing, he panicked and fled the home, but called 911, according to statements included in court documents.

Police say Mielke bought the drugs from a dealer outside a convenience store in Wausau. He now faces charges filed Dec. 29 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, delivery of heroin and bail jumping.

Mielke has three additional open cases in Marathon County Circuit Court that include charges of possessing narcotic drugs, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, online records show. He will be summoned into court Jan. 12 for an initial appearance in the case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.