Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Samantha Federici scored a pair of goals to lift the Central Wisconsin Storm girls hockey team to a 3-1 win over the Eau Claire All-Stars on Thursday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse Ice Arena.

Michaela Gerum scored in the first period for the Storm, and after Eau Claire tied the game, Federici added goals in the second and third periods to push Central Wisconsin to the victory.

Chloe Lemke saved 11 shots in goal for the Storm, who improve to 11-2.

The two teams will meet up against at Eau Claire next Thursday, Jan. 13.

Storm 3, All-Stars 1

Eau Claire 1 0 0 – 1

Central Wisconsin 1 1 1 – 3

First period: 1. CW, Michaela Gerum, 12:10; 2. EC, Lauryn Eckloff (Morgan Ruppert), 14:29.

Second period: 3. CW, Samantha Federici (Tristan Wicklund, Hannah Baumann), 3:46.

Third period: 4. CW, Federici (Baumann, Abby Dhein), 7:33.

Saves: EC, Alesha Smith 33; CW, Chloe Lemke 11.

Records: Eau Claire 2-11-1; Central Wisconsin 11-2.