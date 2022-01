Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield won the final nine matches to defeat Wausau West 48-21 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday at West High School.

Caleb Dennee (120 pounds), Hoyt Blaskowski (138), Owen Griesbach (152), Garrett Willuweit (160), Ryan Dolezal (170) and Camren Dennee (182) all won by pin for Marshfield, which is now 4-1 in WVC duals.

Wausau West won four matches. Joe Berens (195), Thai Yang (106) and Athan Sommers (285) won by pin, and Sam Galang earned a 12-6 win at 113 pounds. The Warriors are now 3-1 in WVC duals.

West will be off until next Thursday when it competes in a conference dual meet at Stevens Point.

Marshfield 48, Wausau West 21

195: Joe Berens (WW) pinned Cody Weix, 0:58.

220: Adrian Krueger (MAR) def. Cayden Kershaw, 10-4.

285: Athan Somers (WW) pinned James Clements, 1:52.

106: Thai Yang (WW) pinned Ava Gardner, 3:27.

113: Sam Galang (WW) def. Jace Kelnhofer, 12-6.

120: Caleb Dennee (MAR) pinned Chi Meng Xiong, 0:34.

126: Grayden Rode (MAR) def. Gavin Lange, 8-6.

132: Keagan Cliver (MAR) won major dec. over Derek Danielson, 13-3.

138: Hoyt Blaskowski (MAR) pinned Gabriel Galang, 1:50.

145: Brett Franklin (MAR) def. Gabriel Ramos, 5-4.

152: Owen Griesbach (MAR) pinned Connor Calmes, 1:38.

160: Garrett Willuweit (MAR) pinned Kayden Heisler, 0:46.

170: Ryan Dolezal (MAR) pinned Reed Napiwocki, 3:43.

182: Camren Dennee (MAR) pinned Nathan LaRue, 4:53.