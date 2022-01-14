Wausau Pilot & Review

United Way of Marathon County and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program volunteers (RSVP) will make a community impact for those in need on Martin Luther King Day, which will be observed on Monday.

More than 40 volunteers will participate in four activities that will serve hundreds in the Wausau area. Volunteers will pack kits on Monday that are being distributed to women using the Career Closet at United Way of Marathon County, clients at The Women’s Community, area high school students participating in Career Classes, Catholic Charities Warming Center, and our new Afghan Refugee Neighbors.

On Tuesday, volunteers will pack backpacks for students through Blessings in a Backpack.

Welcome to Wausau Kits- for new Afghan Refugees, these kits may include items to help adjust to the cold Wisconsin climate such as chapsticks, lotion, mittens, hand warmers, and a personal note about the Wausau area.

Kindness Kits- may include socks, hand warmers, facemasks, beef jerky and granola bars to distribute to the Warming Center.

Best Face Forward Kits- for women, in the Women’s Community or using services through the United Way Career Closet and interviewing for a job. These kits may include travel-size cosmetics, lotions, and toiletries.

“Today we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of Marathon County residents,” said Susan Krolow, the RSVP Director for United Way of Marathon County. “A resourceful way to meet local needs, volunteer service is a powerful tool that builds strong communities. We are putting the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable, underpin racial equity, expand civic opportunities, and foster respect for individual differences. Citizens will take action to build the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that leads the annual MLK Day of Service, working with the King Center, thousands of nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses nationwide.

For more information about the United Way of Marathon County RSVP program please visit www.unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/rsvp-55 or contact Susan Krolow at 715-298-5721.