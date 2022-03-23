Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Newman Catholic junior Mason Prey was a first-team selection, while four others from the area were honorable mention choices on the five divisional Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

D.C. Everest’s Marcus Hall (Division 1), Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel and Merrill’s Bailey Turenee (Division 2), and Marathon’s Jaden Koeller (Division 4) all earned honorable mention accolades.

Prey, the Marawood Conference South Division Player of the Year, led the conference in scoring at 23.4 points per game as the Cardinals finished 20-8 and reached the Division 5 sectional semifinals. Prey shot 55.5 percent from the field and 78.5 percent from the free throw line, with 57 made 3-pointers, while also lead the team in steals (50) and assists (99), and averaged 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Hall, the Wisconsin Valley Conference Player of the Year, led the conference in scoring at 28.7 points per game, which ranked fifth in the state. He shot 58 percent from the field, 84 percent at the free throw line, and 49 percent from 3-point range making 56 of 114 attempts. He also averaged 8.8 rebounds per game for the Evergreens.

Stoffel was a first-team all-Great Northern Conference selection for Mosinee, which won the conference title and finished 22-3 overall. Stoffel averaged at team-high 17.7 points and 10 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.8 percent from the field.

Turenne averaged 22.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals per game for Merrill, with a team-best 49 3-pointers.

Koeller, a first-team all-Marawood South pick, led Marathon to a conference title averaging 17.2 points per game with 80 3-pointers. He shot 93.9 percent at the free throw line, making 62 of 66 attempts.

2021-22 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Boys Basketball Teams

Division 1

First team: Leon Bond, sr., Wauwatosa East; Demarion Burch, jr., Milwaukee Hamilton; Steven Clary, sr., Menomonee Falls; Tyran Cook, jr., Waukesha South; Chevalier Emery, sr., Neenah; John Kinzinger, jr., De Pere; Max Nelson, sr., Appleton North; Jackson Paveletzke, sr., Kimberly; Andrew Rohde, sr., Brookfield Central; Seth Trimble, sr., Menomonee Falls; Mac Wrecke, jr., Hartland Arrowhead.

Honorable mention: Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Terryon Brumby, sr., Racine Case; Jake Fisher, sr., Oconomowoc; Tim Franks, so., Mequon Homestead; Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Nathan Gapinski, sr., Watertown; Dan Gherezgher, sr., Brookfield East; Caleb Glaser, jr., Appleton East; Marcus Hall, jr., D.C. Everest; Chase Hinson, sr., Marshfield; Will Hornseth, so., De Pere; Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton; Amari Jedkins, sr., Racine Case; Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette; Sam Mickelson, so., Madison Memorial; Chris Morgan, sr., Kaukauna; Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie; Andrew Renta, sr., Hudson; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Luther Smith, jr., Sussex Hamilton; Nate Streveler, sr., Stevens Point; Ryan Sweeney, sr., Green Bay East; Carter Thomas, sr., Neenah; Najashi Tolefree, sr., West Allis Central; Isaac Verges, sr., Franklin; Drew Wagner, so., Kettle Moraine.

Division 2

First team: Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Learic, sr., Milwaukee Bradley Tech; Devon Fielding, sr., La Crosse Central; Colin Hardrick, sr., Wauwatosa West; Asthon Janowski, sr. Pewaukee; Danilo Jovanovich, sr., Whitnall; Kon Knueppel, so., Wisconsin Lutheran; Xzavion Mitchell, fr., Oshkosh North; Milan Momcilovic, jr., Pewaukee; Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central; Marcus Tomashek, sr., Ashwaubenon; Max Weisbrod, sr., DeForest.

Honorable mention: Jamiir Allen, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Logan Baumgartner, jr., Medford; Josiah Butler, sr., Fox Valley Lutheran; C.J. Campbell, sr., New Richmond; Ryan Carew, sr., Whitefish Bay; Steven Clark, so., Oshkosh North; Noah Compan, sr., La Crosse Central; Dustin Derousseau, sr., Tomah; Jacob Dunham, jr., South Milwaukee; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Ty Fernholz, so., Stoughton; Jordan Glenn, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Brady Helbring, sr., Beaver Dam; Nick Janowski, so., Pewaukee; Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe; Michael McNabb Jr., so., Grafton; Chris Mitchell, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Tyler Orr, jr., Rice Lake; Ryne Panzer, sr., Oregon; Davin Stoffel, jr., Mosinee; T.J. Stuttley, fr., Onalaska; Josh Terrian, sr., Pewaukee; Bailey Turenne, sr., Merrill; Jalen Womack, sr., Menasha.

Division 3

First team: Riley Brooks, jr., Ripon; Gus Foster, sr., Big Foot; Luke Haertle, sr., Lake Country Lutheran; Carson Koepnick, jr., West Salem; Jeremy Lorenz, jr., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Monte Mayberry, sr., Northwestern; Amari McCottry, so., Milwaukee St. Thomas More; Cody Schmitz, so., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Donavan Short, sr., Denmark; Landon VanCalster, sr., Freedom; Austin Wagner, sr., Kettle Moraine Lutheran.

Honorable mention: Levi Birkholz, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Dupree Fletcher Jr., so., Milwaukee Carmen Northwest; Barry Applewhite, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Gabe Ascher, sr., Wautoma; Tom Balge, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Connor Coombs, sr., Edgerton; Chase Cummings, sr., East Troy; Dillon Garthwaite, sr., Dodgeville; Jaeden Grade, jr., Laconia; Carson Hause, sr., Stanley-Boyd; Ben Heim, sr., Kewaunee; Shavaree Hicks, jr., St. Francis; Armani Jones, sr., Brown Deer; Cole Lahti, jr., Northwestern; Peter Lattos, jr., West Salem; Mitchell McCarty, jr., Campbellsport; Braden McGlothlin, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Adison Mittelstadt, jr., Mayville; Charlie Pfefferle, sr., Appleton Xavier; Brady Ring, sr., Lodi; Adon Saylor, sr., Mauston; Alex Sherwood, jr., Appleton Xavier; Aaron Uttch, jr., Columbus.

Division 4

First team: Miles Barnstable, sr., Howards Grove; Nacir Beamon, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Tayshawn Bridges, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Joah Filardo, sr., Mineral Point; Derek Lindert, sr., Pardeeville; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Carter Olson, sr., Cuba City; Luke Pautz, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli; Parker Prahl, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Casey Verhagen, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall.

Honorable mention: Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Leyten Bowers, sr., Mineral Point; Devin Brabender, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Andrew Brown, jr., Neillsville; Ethan Cole, sr., Winnebago Lutheran; Braden Crubel, jr., River Ridge; Cam Daul, sr., Stratford; Connor Ducklow, sr., Spring Valley; Easton Evenstad, sr., Darlington; Cal Fischer, jr., Deerfield; Davion Hannah, fr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Hunter Hardyman, sr., Darlington; Carson Knutson, sr., Grantsburg; Jaden Koeller, sr., Marathon; Brady Larson, jr., Fennimore; Owen Leifker, sr., Brodhead; Max Lucey, jr., Cuba City; Devon McCune, jr., Whitehall; Ashe Ogelsby, jr., Racine The Prairie School; Gavin Proudfoot, sr., Onalaska Luther; Logan Sullivan, sr., Johnson Creek; Carson Syse, sr., Belleville; Trevor Syse, sr., Belleville; Cole Uhlenbrack, jr., Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Bo Vollrath, so., Fall Creek; Dain Walter, sr., New Glarus; Luke Webb, sr., Elmwood/Plum City; Elijah White, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran.

Division 5

First team: Travis Alvin, sr., Randolph; Tyson Blanchard, sr., Clear Lake; Seth Bunders, jr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Brennen Dvorachek, sr., Reedsville; Sam Grieger, sr., Randolph; Michael Modahl, sr., Sheboygan Christian; Koy Nelson, sr., South Shore; Mason Prey, jr., Wausau Newman Catholic; Nate Reiff, sr., Southwestern; Connor Taylor, sr., Laona/Wabeno; Gavin Thimm, sr., Hustisford.

Honorable mention: Max Beyer, sr., Lena; Rex Blaine, jr., Benton; Cooper Diedrich, sr., Athens; Jacob Ganga, jr., Elkhart Lake; Sam Lindnenberg, sr., Gibraltar; Tristian Lynch, jr., Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran; Dustin McDonald, jr., Bangor; Stephen Munson, sr., North Crawford; Harley Opachan, sr., Flambeau; Waylon Palzkill, sr., Belmont; Riley Peterson, sr., Clear Lake; Ayden Phillips, fr., Almond-Bancroft; Brendan Strenke, sr., Turtle Lake; Ashton Swanson, sr., Seneca; Eli Talsma, jr., Hurley; Sam Wilczek, sr., Marshfield Columbus Catholic.