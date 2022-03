Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wausau and surrounding communities as a wave of snow and wet weather pushes through the area.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory starting at 9:19 a.m. and extending to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Weather officials say an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in Marathon, Menominee and Shawano Counties.

Plan on slippery road conditions if travel is necessary.