The Wausau Woodchucks have signed two new fielders to help round out the team for the upcoming 2022 season.

Brock Watkins and Hunter Dorraugh will join the Woodchucks roster this year.

Hunter Dorraugh

Utility – Hunter Dorraugh | 6’1” | So. | – San Jose State University

Hunter, originally from Vacaville, California played high school ball for Vacaville High School. In his first two collegiate seasons, he played at Sacramento State. This season at SJSU Hunter has 19 RBIs, and 8 HRs, off of 19 hits.

Brock Watkins

IF – Brock Watkins | 6’0” | So. | Brigham Young University

Coming out of Pleasantville High School in Utah Brock was ranked as the top shortstop in Utah, the third-best player in the state, a two-time All-State First Team player, and the 2019 Desert News Mr. Baseball. This season at BYU Brock is hitting .317 with a .525 SLG, and an OBP of .405.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts May 30 on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.