Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday’s weather event kept deputies busy. There were 15 vehicles in the ditch and 9 property damage crashes reported. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

A 32 year old Tomahawk woman was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant Wednesday afternoon.

A seventeen year old male was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 1st offense in the Town of Merrill Wednesday evening.

A 31 year old Lac Du Flambeau man was stopped and cited Thursday evening for traveling 88mph on USH 51 north of USH 8 which is a 55 mph speed zone.

A 64 year old Merrill woman was arrested for 3rd offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a deputy located a vehicle in the ditch on County Rd K in the Town of Merrill.

A 38 year old Merrill man was arrested on a felony Lincoln County warrant in the Town of Merrill early Friday morning after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.

A 20 year old Rhinelander woman was stopped and cited for traveling 93mph on USH 51 near State Rd 64 Friday evening.

A 34 year old Wausau man was arrested on charges of fleeing, resisting/obstructing an officer, 3 counts of felony bail jumping, a probation violation and cited for operating while suspended and not having insurance following a traffic stop Friday evening.

A 42 year old Merrill man was arrested first offense driving while intoxicated and a probation violation following a traffic stop Friday night.

Four people reported striking deer last week.