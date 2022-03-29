PLOVER – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will close its 73rd season on April 9 and 10 at Woodlands Church in Plover.

The finale, “Spring Awakening,” will feature Dvorak’s New World Symphony and works by Sung, and Walker. CWSO’s Music Director, Andres Moran, has also arranged “Intermezzo” by Brahms for the performance.

Tickets are $34 for adults; $27 for seniors and $12 for students/children. Visit cwso.org for more information.

Additionally, CWSO has a Summer Chamber Concert Series planned from May through September and will perform in Wausau, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Plover, Waupaca and other communities.