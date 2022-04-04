Wausau Pilot & Review

The body of a missing doctor was located Sunday in Iron County after a days-long search, officials confirmed.

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove’s last contact was on March 26. She was hiking in the Potato River Falls in Gurney, a sparsely-populated town in northern Wisconsin and messaged her friends to say that she had arrived, but indicated that her phone’s battery was very low. Communications ceased shortly afterward.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department was notified on March 30 that Musgrove had not returned to her home in Middleton.

After deputies found Musgrove’s vehicle in a parking area at the falls a search launched over air, ground and water. WBAY TV reports about 25 agencies assisted in the search.

Iron County Sheriff’s officials did not respond to multiple requests for information over the weekend. On Monday, officials confirmed Musgrove’s body was discovered in an area near the falls.

Police say no foul play is suspected. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

Musgrove was a Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.