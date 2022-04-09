Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – Wausau East scored seven times in the first two innings and cruised to a 10-2 win over Abbotsford/Colby in a nonconference baseball game Saturday at the Cavaiani Baseball Complex.

Eli Pagel had two hits, and Evan Bridgewater and Oliver Turajski each drove in a pair of runs for Wausau East, which was playing its season opener.

Aiden Dykstra earned the win, allowing one run in three innings with four strikeouts for the Lumberjacks.

Brandon Diedrich had two hits and an RBI for Abbotsford/Colby (1-2).

East is scheduled to play at Wausau West on Tuesday.

Lumberjacks 10, Falcons 2

Abbotsford/Colby 100 010 0 – 2 5 5

Wausau East 430 210 x – 10 7 4

WP: Aiden Dykstra. LP: Brandon Diedrich.

SO: Diedrich (3 inn.) 3, Mateo Lopez (1 inn.) 1, JV Castillo (1 inn.) 4, Schreiber (1 inn.) 0; Dykstra (3 inn.) 4, Oliver Turajski (2 inn.) 1, Lane Juedes (2 inn.) 3. BB: Diedrich 2, Lopez 3, Castillo 1, Schreiber 1; Dykstra 1, Turajski 1, Juedes 2.

Top hitters: AC, Castillo 3B, 2 runs; Diedrich 2×3, 2B, RBI; Schreiber 2B. WE, Werth 2 runs; J.T. Gorski 2B, 2 runs; Juedes 2 runs; Stahel 2 runs; Turajski 2 RBIs; Eli Pagel 2×3, 2B; Harry 2B.

Records: Abbotsford/Colby 1-2; Wausau East 1-0.