Becky Simmons

Becky Simmons, R.N., B.S.N., has joined Security Health Plan’s quality department as stars program manager, Security Health announced this week.

Simmons will implement and monitor strategies to attain the plan’s goal to achieve a 5-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Every year Medicare evaluates plans on a 5-star rating system that compares plans on quality and performance.

“Becky has proven quality assurance leadership that will enhance our star ratings efforts,” said Security Health Plan’s Interim Director of Quality Lynne Paller. “Our goal is to provide excellent care and support to our Medicare Advantage members, and in turn to attain the highest 5-star rating.”

Simmons earned an associate degree in nursing from Suomi College (now Finlandia University), Hancock, Michigan, and completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Capella University in Minneapolis. She joined Marshfield Clinic Health System in Rice Lake in September 2017 and has worked within the health system as an oncology research nurse, R.N. system trainer and assistant manager in the care innovation team. She also has completed a number of leadership development, project management and process improvement training programs.