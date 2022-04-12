WAUSAU – The Wausau Conservatory of Music will hold its annual Mother’s Day Rose Sale in April and May to raise money for student scholarships.

Preorders are available until April 25; walk up orders will be taken on May 6 and May 7. During the annual fundraising event, the school typically raises more than $8,000 for student scholarships.

One dozen roses cost $22, roses with baby’s breath and greens $27, roses with greens in vase for $32, one dozen with greens and baby’s breath in vase with MOM Lovepop card for $40, two dozen roses with baby’s breath and greens in vase for $58, Lovepop Cherry Blossom Bouquet for $24 and the Starwars Death Start Love Explosion Bouquet for $26.

Free delivery is available for group orders of 10 dozen or more on May 6. Also, for every 10 dozen purchased, receive a dozen free.

About the event

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 and 9 a.m. to noon May 7

Location: Wausau Conservatory of Music, 404 Seymour St., Wausau

Orders are accepted online at wausauconservatory.org, by calling 715-845-6279, or in person at the conservatory office. Walkups are welcome.