WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic could not hold on to an early lead and dropped an 8-5 decision to Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division softball game on Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman led 4-2 after three innings before the Tigers scored three times in the fourth and added two in the sixth to take a 7-4 advantage.

Laney Pankratz earned the win with a complete game, striking out nine and walking five.

Paige Guld had a single and two doubles, and Ashley Jankowski had a pair of singles and two RBI for Newman Catholic (1-1 overall and Marawood South). Jankowski took the loss on the mound, striking out eight in seven innings.

Ally Zuleger went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, and Emma Roeper was 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Stratford. Sonia Peterson also knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers (3-1, 1-1 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic returns to action Friday with a nonconference game at home against Phillips.

Tigers 8, Cardinals 5

Stratford 110 302 1 – 8 12 1

Newman Catholic 004 001 0 – 5 6 1

WP: Laney Pankratz. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Pankratz 9; Jankowski 8. BB: Pankratz 5; Jankowski 0.

Top hitters: S, Bailey Linzmaier 2×4; Delaney Dennee 2×4, 2B, RBI; Ally Zuleger 3×4, 2B, 3 runs; Emma Roeper 3×3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sonia Peterson 2 RBI. N, Paige Guld 3×4, 2 2Bs; Jankowski 2×3, 2 RBI.

Records: Stratford 3-1, 1-1 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 1-1 overall and Marawood South.