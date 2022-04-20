The Wausau Cyclones participated in the 2022 NA3HL Draft Wednesday as they build their roster for the 2022-23 season, selecting Luke Lindsay from Eau Claire with their second-round pick, 40th overall.

The selection was the Cyclones lone pick after trading their first, third and fourth round selections in previous transactions. Lindsay tallied 18 goals and 19 assists this past season at Eau Claire Memorial High and was also named the recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches Association dinner in March. The Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award’s goal is to recognize good high school hockey players being great people.

Lindsay was the president of the Partner’s Club, which serves students with special needs. He also was an integral part of leading a Thanksgiving food drive that raised $1,200 for the Community Table, an organization that provides food for the homeless and food insecure people in Eau Claire.

In addition, he helped create and, with his Old Abes’ co-captain, organized a “tie blankets in the trees program” where fleece blankets were available to the homeless that lived near Hobbs Arena. The unused blankets were donated to the Sojourner House that served as a homeless shelter in the Eau Claire area.

“We are very excited that Luke was still available for us to draft,” said Head Coach Colin Bailey. “He’s a very skilled defenseman that we’ve been keeping track of for a long time. We are excited to help him throughout the summer in achieving this Tier 2 dreams while providing him with a Tier 3 option to continue to develop his game if needed.”

