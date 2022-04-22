Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wyatt Miles knocked in Elijah Schmidt with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the D.C. Everest baseball team to a 5-4 win over Wausau East on Thursday at Simon Field at D.C. Everest High School.

A two-run double by East’s J.T. Gorski in the top of the fifth inning tied the game at 4-4 and that score held until the eighth when the Evergreens broke through.

Cuyler Soppe picked up the win with three innings of shutout relief for D.C. Everest, which remains unbeaten this season at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the WVC.

Miles finished with three hits and two RBI to lead the Everest offense.

Caden Werth went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice for Wausau East (1-2, 0-2 WVC).

D.C. Everest will compete at the Waupun Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Wausau East will be back in action Monday at home against Rhinelander.



Evergreens 5, Lumberjacks

Wausau East 001 120 00 – 4 9 4

D.C. Everest 111 100 01 – 5 9 0

WP: Cuyler Soppe. LP: Wyatt Stahel.

SO: Aidan Dykstra (2 inn.) 1, Noah Stromming (4 inn.) 5, Oliver Turjaski (1/3 inn.) 0, Stahel (2/3 inn.) 0; Brock Babiash (5 inn.) 4, Soppe (3 inn.) 3. BB: Dykstra 0, Stromming 2, Turjaski 1, Stahel 0; Babiash 2, Soppe 2.

Top hitters: WE, Caden Werth 3×4, 2 2Bs, 2 runs; Lane Juedes 2B, RBI; Gorski 2B, 2 RBI; Stahel 2B, RBI. DC, Soppe 2×3; Wyatt Miles 3×5, 2 RBI; Babiash 2×3; Elijah Schmidt 2 runs.

Records: Wausau East 1-2, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 3-0, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.