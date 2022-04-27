Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Marshfield had two big innings and rode the arm of Courtney Donahue to a 13-1 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Wednesday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Tigers remain undefeated in the WVC at 4-0 and improve to 6-1 overall. D.C. Everest falls to 3-3 and 2-2 in conference play.

Donahue struck out 13 and walked three, scattering five hits in the complete-game effort for Marshfield.

Brooklyn Bohman and Madalen Bornbach each had three hits and three RBI to lead the way for the Tigers.

Sydney Spear had a double and a single, and Paige Kislow had an RBI double for D.C. Everest.

Marshfield will play a doubleheader at Merrill on Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. D.C. Everest will be at Stevens Point on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Woyak Field.

Tigers 13, Evergreens 1

Marshfield 060 101 5 – 13 16 0

D.C. Everest 000 010 0 – 1 5 2

WP: Courtney Donahue. LP: Paige Kislow.

SO: Donahue 13; Kislow (2 inn.) 0, Addison Kluck (5 inn.) 1. BB: Donahue 3; Kislow 3, Kluck 0.

Top hitters: M, Brooklyn Bohman 3×5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Donahue 2B, 2 RBI; Madalen Bornbach 3×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Sandy Costa 2×5; Shylah Brogan 2×3; Raina Manlick 2×4, 2 runs; Madison Voss 2×4, 2 runs, RBI; Ashlyn Barwick 1×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. DC, Sydney Spear 2×3, 2B; Kislow 2B, RBI.

Records: Marshfield 6-1, 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 3-3, 2-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.