For Wausau Pilot & Review

APPLETON – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team opened their conference season with a 9-6 win against Appleton United on Tuesday at Appleton Xavier High School’s Rocky Bleier Field.

Five girls scored goals for the Wolfpack in a balanced and relentless attack on a cold night with temperatures in the 30s.

After exchanging goals early in the first five minutes of the game, Wausau grabbed the lead back on a goal by senior Nora Imhoff at the 19-minute mark. Following junior Lily Sann’s second goal a few minutes later in the half. Appleton called a timeout and stormed back with a pair of quick goals to tie the game at 3-3.

Sann’s third goal of the half returned the lead to the Wolfpack, 4-3. Wausau was able to extend the lead to 5-3 before halftime on junior Hailey Thomas-Radant’s defensive takeaway and breakaway.

“I’m very proud of our team for coming together in the cold weather and winning our first conference game,” said Sann.

Thomas-Radant scored another goal early in the second half on a long shot outside the fan to extend the Wausau lead to 6-3. Penalty goals by sophomore Brooke Schaefer, junior Mia Otten and Imhoff pushed the lead to 9-3. Appleton added three goals in the final ten minutes of the game to pull within three, ending in the 9-6 final score.

Junior goalie Amelia Speichinger finished the game with 11 saves. The Wolfpack defense helped Speichinger by playing a solid game, winning the battle for most loose balls and shutting down the majority of Appleton’s fast break opportunities.

“The girls came out playing hard and absolutely dominated the field,” said coach Steve Speichinger. “This team is becoming a really good organization.”

Left-handed sophomore Megan Gehrt of Kimberly led the way for Appleton United with three goals.

The Wolfpack travels to the Wisconsin Dells for a trio of games at the Badger Spring Invite on Saturday. The day begins with a game against Homestead at 9 a.m., followed by afternoon games against Waunakee at 3 p.m. and Dunlap at 6 p.m.

The team is supported at the Pack Leader level by Advantage Group, Ruppel Chiropractic, Surgical Associates, Turf MDs and WW Self Storage/STW Enterprises, at the Howler level by Kwik Trip and at the Lone Wolf level by Polito’s Pizza of Wausau. These sponsors help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.