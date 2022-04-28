From May 2-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making seed bombs for planting annual and perennial wildflowers. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on techniques for gardening in small spaces on May 4 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit mcpl.us/events/10746.

Browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening May 4-7 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are May 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Now through May 27, young writers between the ages of 9-18 are invited to submit original, unpublished poems for MCPL’s youth poetry contest. There’s no limit on the length, and each person can enter two poems. Entrants must be Marathon County residents. Submit entries to poetry@mcpl.us or drop them off in person at any MCPL location. Winners will receive recognition and prizes. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From May 2-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a photo holder, including a rock, wire and beads. Kids can also use their own paints, stickers and glitter from home to enhance their project even further. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library will offer a special evening Family Story Time for kids and parents who can’t make it during the day! The story time will be held on May 2 from 6-6:30 p.m. on the green space outside Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on May 3 from 10:30-11 a.m. Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the green space outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

In-person Family Story Times are back! Hear stories read by library staff and sing along to catchy songs every Wednesday and Thursday morning from 10-10:30 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held May 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 on the lawn outside the library. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Teens across Wisconsin are invited to this virtual hangout organized by teen librarians from around the state. The hangout/chat will be held on May 12 from 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Teens can discuss their experiences learning foreign languages, learn about some helpful language-learning resources and learn some signs in American Sign Language. Free. Registration required by visiting bit.ly/38aJfz3. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on May 17 from 10:30-11 a.m. Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the green space outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Earth Day isn’t the only day you can learn about being good to our planet. Kids and families can learn about recycling, litter, gardening and more through a variety of stories on May 17 from 11-11:30 a.m. on the lawn outside the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

V.T. Bidania

Children’s author V.T. Bidania will discuss her popular chapter book series “Astrid & Apollo,” about a pair of Hmong-American siblings living in the Twin Cities, during a virtual talk on May 21 at 11 a.m., via Zoom. Free. To attend the talk, visit www.mcpl.us/events/10604 and click on the “Attend” button in the event description. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.