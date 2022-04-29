Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won three singles matches without losing a game, and added a forfeit win at No. 3 doubles to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 4-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis dual Thursday at Lincoln High School.

D.C. Everest is now 2-0 and Wisconsin Rapids falls to 0-2 in WVC duals this season.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Ryan Pidgeon pulled out a three-set win at No. 4 singles, the Raiders won the top two flights in doubles. Eric Huglen and Joey Bohman won in straight sets at No. 1 and Carter Swen and James Baldwin pulled off a three-set victory at No. 2.

D.C. Everest will play a nonconference dual at Shawano on Friday. Wisconsin Rapids hosts Wausau West on Monday.

D.C. Everest 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Singles: 1. Fuku Hirose (DC) def. Elliott Schultz, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Colin Belton (DC) def. Jonathan Penyak, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Michael Tra, 6-0, 6-0; 4. Ryan Pidgeon (WR) def. Adam Swedlund, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Eric Huglen-Joey Bohman (WR) def. Jonah Vesper-Ethan Hochberger, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Carter Swen-James Baldwin (WR) def. Cooper Engen-Ethan Giese, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Aaron Pozorski-Ben Winkels (DC) won by forfeit.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.