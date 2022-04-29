Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – The Auburndale and Wausau Newman Catholic baseball teams split a Marawood Conference South Division doubleheader on Thursday at Auburndale High School.

Blake Raab struck out 10 and knocked in two runs as Auburndale won the opener 7-2. Newman Catholic responded with a 6-5 win in Game 2 to earn the split.

Auburndale is now 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the Marawood South, while Newman falls to 3-3 and 1-3 in the conference.

Caden Weinfurter had three RBI in the first game for the Eagles.

In Game 2, Auburndale led 4-2 before the Cardinals scored three times in the fifth inning and once in the top of the seventh inning.

Eli Gustafson had two hits for Newman Catholic in the win.

Mason Rachu drove in three runs for Auburndale.

Newman Catholic will travel to Park Falls to take on Chequamegon on Friday.

Game 1

Eagles 7, Cardinals 2

Auburndale 220 200 1 – 7 9 3

Newman Catholic 000 002 0 – 2 4 0

WP: Blake Raab. LP: Josh Klement.

SO: Raab 10; J. Klement (4 inn.) 3, Carson Rice (1 1/3 inn.) 3, Mason Prey (1 2/3 inn.) 1. BB: Raab 0; J. Klement 4, Rice 3, Prey 1.

Top hitters: A, Alex Willfahrt 2 runs; Aden Cherney 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Caden Weinfurter 2B, 3 RBI; Conner Brandl 2×4, 2 runs; Raab 1×2, 2 RBI. NC, Eli Gustafson 2B, RBI; Tyler Ackmermann 2B, RBI.

Game 2

Cardinals 6, Eagles 5

Newman Catholic 010 130 1 – 6 7 3

Auburndale 301 010 0 – 5 12 2

WP: Ackermann. LP: Sloan Welch.

SO: Nate Klement (5 inn.) 2, Ackermann (2 inn.) 1; Ian Brown (4 1/3 inn.) 3, Welch (2 2/3 inn.) 2. BB: N. Klement 1, Ackermann 2; Brown 7, Welch 3.

Top hitters: NC, Gustafson 2×4; Ackermann 2 runs; Rice 2 runs; J. Klement 2B, RBI. A, Willfahrt 2×5; Cherney 2×4; Brown 2×4, 2 runs; Kaden Anderson 2×4; Mason Rachu 2×3, 3 RBI.

Records: Auburndale 5-4, 3-2 Marawood Conference South Division; Newman Catholic 3-3, 1-3 Marawood Conference South Division.