WAUSAU – D.C. Everest scored two runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh to pull away and defeat Wausau West 6-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Friday at West High School.

Kiara Hammond had two hits and three RBI to lead the way for D.C. Everest, which is now 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Paige Kislow earned the win with a complete-game effort for D.C. Everest with three strikeouts.

Isabelle Gullickson and Allison Kirsch both had two hits for West (4-3, 3-3 WVC).

Both teams will host Wisconsin Valley Conference games on Monday. D.C. Everest will be playing Wausau East and Wausau West will take on first-place Marshfield.

D.C. Everest 002 002 2 – 6 5 4

Wausau West 100 010 0 – 2 8 4

WP: Paige Kislow. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Kislow 3; Kirsch 5. BB: Kislow 2; Kirsch 2.

Top hitters: DC, Sydney Spears 3B, 2 runs, RBI; Kiara Hammond 2×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Kislow 2B, RBI; Crawford 2 runs; Riley Zuleger 3B, RBI. WW, Isabelle Gullickson 2×3; Kirsch 2×4.

Records: D.C. Everest 4-4, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-3, 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.