WAUSAU – The women’s philanthropic organization Impact100 Greater Wausau has announced three finalists for its 2022 $100,000 grant: Childcaring, Inc.; Good News Project, Inc.; and ATTIC Correctional Services, Inc.

One of these finalists will receive the grant at the Impact100 Greater Wausau annual awards celebration on May 16. The other finalists will each receive grants of $19,000.

The finalists:

ARTS & EDUCATION

Childcaring, Inc.

Project: LENA Grow – Marathon County

FAMILY & ENVIRONMENT

Good News Project, Inc.

Project: BE THE GOOD Today – Transform Tomorrow

HEALTH & WELLNESS

ATTIC Correctional Services, Inc.

Project: Housing Help

The $100,000 grant recipient will be determined by the vote of the organization’s 138 members on May 16. Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in 2020 and joins Greater Milwaukee as the only Impact100 chapters in Wisconsin.