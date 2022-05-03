Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point baseball team used a five-run second inning to pull ahead and coasted to an 8-1 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday at Bukolt Park.

Wausau West took a quick 1-0 lead as Jesse Osness doubled and scored on a single by Dylan Dobratz.

That was all the Warriors would muster against Stevens Point pitchers Kaden Thauer and Ty Rechner, who allowed just one more hit the rest of the way.

Thauer struck out seven in six innings to earn the victory for the Panthers (7-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Stevens Point grabbed the lead with a five-run second inning, highlighted by an RBI single by Kale Roth and a two-run double by Bennett Klish.

Roth, Klish and Deacon Koback each had two hits for Stevens Point.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at Wausau West starting at 4:30 p.m.

Panthers 8, Warriors 1

Wausau West 100 000 0 – 1 3 3

Stevens Point 050 120 x – 8 9 0

WP: Kaden Thauer. LP: Ethan Oelke.

SO: Oelke (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Jesse Osness (2 2/3 inn.) 2, Lucas Hager (2 inn.) 0; Thauer (6 inn.) 7, Ty Rechner (1 inn.) 1. BB: Oelke 3, Osness 2, Hager 0; Thauer 0, Rechner 2.

Top hitters: WW, Dylan Dobratz 2×2, 2B, RBI; Osness 2B, run. SP, Tommy Drohner 1×3, 2 runs, RBI; Kale Roth 2×2, 2 RBI; Bennett Klish 2×3, 2B, 3 RBI; Riley Warzynski 1×3, 2 runs; Deacon Koback 2×3.

Records: Wausau West 4-7, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 7-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.