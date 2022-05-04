Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – Makayla Wirkus struck out 14, and had three hits and two runs scored to lead the Edgar softball team to an 8-3 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday at Edgar High School.

Wirkus pitched a complete game, scattering eight hits and two walks.

Reagan Borchardt hit a two-run home run, and Morgan Streveler had two hits and drove in a run for the Wildcats, who are now 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the Marawood South.

Ashley Jankowski had three hits and two RBI, and Kaitlin Kalifice hit a solo home run for Newman Catholic (3-4, 2-3 Marawood South).

The two teams will meet again Thursday at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.

Wildcats 8, Cardinals 3

Newman Catholic 010 010 1 – 3 8 3

Edgar 005 210 x – 8 8 0

WP: Makayla Wirkus. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 4; Wirkus 14. BB: Jankowski 3; Wirkus 2.

Top hitters: NC, Jankowski 3×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Kaitlin Kalifice HR, RBI; Annika Svennes 2×3. E, Wirkus 3×4, 2B, 2 runs; Morgan Streveler 2×3, RBI; Reagan Borchardt HR, 2 RBI; Kendalyn Dahlke 2 runs; Alexis Schara 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 3-4, 2-3 Marawood Conference South Division; Edgar 5-3, 5-2 Marawood South.