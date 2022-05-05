Dr. Jesse Birsching on May 4 joined the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, bringing with him experience in practicing in private practices in central and northern Wisconsin, the clinic announced this week.

Jesse Birsching

Birsching earned his Bachelor of Science degree in vision science in 2018 and Doctorate of Optometry in 2021 from the Michigan College of Optometry in Big Rapids, Michigan. He completed clinical internships in the low vision and contact lens department of Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, the Northern Indiana Healthcare System in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin.

Birsching has a special interest in prescribing customized optical devices ranging from specialty contact lenses to individualized low vision aids.