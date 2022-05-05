Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Maren Sauvageau and Delilah Abundiz combined on a three-hit shutout as the Stevens Point softball team blanked Wausau West 10-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Thursday at West High School.

Brooke Swiecki and Maddy Miklesh each had two hits and two RBI for Stevens Point, which improves to 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the WVC.

Sauvageau struck out five in six innings of work for SPASH to earn the win.

Claire Calmes, Allison Kirsch, and Claire Healy all had singles to account for West’s offense.

Wausau West (4-5, 3-5 WVC) play New Richmond and Superior at the New Richmond Triangular on Saturday before returning to Wisconsin Valley Conference play Tuesday at home against Merrill.

Stevens Point is off until Tuesday when it hosts first-place Marshfield in a conference matchup.

Panthers 10, Warriors 0

Stevens Point 030 412 – 10 13 0

Wausau West 000 000 – 0 3 4

WP: Maren Sauvageau. LP: Allison Kirsch.

SO: Sauvageau (6 inn.) 5, Delilah Abundiz (1 inn.) 0; Kirsch 1. BB: Sauvageau 3, Abundiz 0; Kirsch 2.

Top hitters: SP, Brooke Swiecki 2×4, 2 RBI; Maddy Miklesh 2×4, 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; Zoe Fink 2×4; Brayley Lake 2B, RBI; Ashlyn O’Neal 2B; Emma Raikowski 2×4, 3 runs, RBI.

Records: Stevens Point 10-2, 5-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 4-5, 3-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.