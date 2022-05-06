Bertha Beck

Bertha “Bert” Beck, 92, of Ringle, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on October 19, 1929, in Ringle, daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Steinbach) Kurth. On September 2, 1952, she married Lawrence Beck in Wausau. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1998.

Bert enjoyed nature – particularly birds and her flower gardens. She undeniably had a green thumb, and even raised trees, often helping others to plant and care for them. In her younger years she enjoyed photography – often photographing her flowers and foundations of old buildings. Bert was great at baking and ironing and folding laundry, something she took great pride in. Bert always kept a journal and enjoyed scrapbooking – especially community events. She loved music and taught herself to play the guitar. She was a huge fan of the Cardinals baseball team. For over 50 years, Bert served on the election board for the town of Easton. She was heavily involved in preparing the Neighborhood Meal at St. Paul’s UCC.

Survivors include her son, Dean (Janet) Beck of Aniwa; two grandchildren, Elliot and Emily Beck; brother, Bob (Evelyn) Kurth of Ringle; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Larry, she was further preceded in death by her son, Chris “CB” Beck, and two brothers, Clarence and Lawrence Kurth.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Burial will be at Forestville Cemetery, town of Easton. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau, and again on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cedar Creek Manor, 2480 Terrebonne St., Kronenwetter, WI 54455, for their garden area that Bert enjoyed so much. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Cedar Creek Manor for the excellent care that was given to Bert.

Mao B. Khang

Mao B. Khang, 48, Wausau, died Friday April 29, 2022, at the Aspirus Hospice House. She was born July 28, 1973 in Laos, daughter of May Yang and Wang Chue Khang.

Mao devoted her life to her children and victims of abuse. She was an advocate for many causes. Among the many, she was involved with the Women’s Community. She worked in three different domestic abuse programs in central Wisconsin, with The Women’s Community being the third and final destination where she worked for over 20 years. She was a fierce advocate who did whatever was in her power to seek justice for the victims that she served. She spoke of how hard she fought so that her children would see that even when it is hard, you fight for what you believe in to make life better for others. To the end, she was always in service of others.

Mao leaves behind her children, Keyna Lee, Mishka Lee, Gemini Lee, her mom May Khang, her siblings Pao (Yer) Khang, Soua (Bounmath) Yang, John (Stacie) Khang, Ger (Soua) Khang, Zer (John) Yang, Vang (Sena) Khang, Mary Khang, Vong (Pa) Khang, Elizabeth (Kaw) Vang as well as 11 nephews, 15 nieces and 2 great nephews.

If you would like to help Mao’s family during this difficult time, a fund is being established at The Women’s Community: Send “In honor of Mao Khang” 3200 Hilltop Ave. Wausau, WI 54401 or electronically at: www.womenscommunity.org, subject line “In honor of Mao Khang”

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday May 21, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 a.m. until the time of services, and from noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Stewart Avenue Funeral Home. A reception will be held in honor of Mao at the Wausau Labor Temple, 318 South 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401.

Diane R. Bargender

Diane R. Bargender, 57, Hugo, MN, formerly of Wausau, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home.

She was born April 2, 1965 in Wausau, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Hughes) Bargender.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed cooking, baking, making jewelry and other crafts. Some of Diane’s favorite people were those less than three feet tall. She loved being around and visiting with children and they loved her. Diane will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Diane graduated from Wausau West High School in 1983. She went on to receive a Food Technology Degree from University Minnesota Waseca. She worked in the food quality control industry.

Survivors include her parents, Edward and Mary Bargender, Rib Mountain; four siblings, Sharon (Dennis) Boyd, Manistique, MI, Brian (Jennifer) Bargender, De Pere, Bernice (Paul) Baumann, Weston and Thomas (Brenda) Bargender, Wausau; and eight nieces and nephews, D.K. and Brett Boyd, Kendall (David) Taylor, Hannah (Jon) Winch, Hadleigh Baumann, Kaitlynn, Kassandra and Karri Ann Bargender.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.

The family asks that all who attend please wear masks.

Judae Scheibe

Judae Scheibe 82 of Hewitt, WI passed away peacefully at Hilltop Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids on April 28, 2022.



Judae was born January 15th, 1940 in Marshfield, WI to William and Mary Cliver. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic grade school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1958. She worked at Pritzl Hardware in Marshfield for 22 years. She then worked at Grant Elementary as a teacher’s aide, and St. Vincent de Paul. She worked 13 years at St. Joseph’s Hospital, retired in 2000, and continued to work part-time in Home Health Care for a working career of 45 years.



Judae had a sweet, fun loving, nonjudgmental personality with a quick smile, and was loved by many. One of Judae’s proudest moments was being elected the Marshfield Centennial Queen of 1972. She enjoyed camping with family and friends, as well as many years of Packer parties. She found pleasure motorcycling with Ray and the Wisconsin Tour Riders to various rallies and travel destinations. She always looked forward to attending plays and the theatre, especially musicals and music venues. She enjoyed gambling, and staying at either Yogi’s or Debbie’s cabins whenever possible. She had a warm spirit for animals and especially loved Kelly’s cats, Mark’s horses, Kim and Reza’s bird (Ms. Cheeks), as well as all family dogs. She especially loved spending time with all her children, and spent many winter months along with Ray at her daughter Kim’s in Arizona.



Judae is survived by her partner of 36 years Ray Rhodes, as well as children Mark Scheibe of Marshfield, WI, Kathy (Kurt) Matthes of Zimmerman, MN, and Kelly Scheibe of Jackson, WI. She is survived by her son in-law Reza Footohi-rad of AZ, her grandchildren Kyle Matthes of MN, Kari Morgen of MN, as well as Ray’s children Eric and Mark Rhodes.



Judae is survived by her siblings: Billy ‘Yogi’ (Chris) Cliver, Terry (Bernice) Cliver, Bruce (Joan) Cliver, Kay (Jerry) Stephens, Ellin Freestone, Patty (Greg) Ignatowski, Debbie (Keith) Parochka, Susan (Bruce) Kolb, and David (Wanda) Cliver. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Judae was preceded in death by her daughter Kim Footohi-rad, son Michael Scheibe, sister Mary Lou, and brother-in-law Harry Ellis.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church located in Marshfield on May 18, 2022.



There will then be a funeral procession to Hillside Cemetery. Bring your Packer bells for a proper nostalgic send off to our special angel. Luncheon to follow at the Eagles in Marshfield. Condolences may be sent online to: office@HonorOne.com .