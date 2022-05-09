For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones announced through a press release that forward Luke Anderson and forward Pavel Bakhtin have committed to play Division I (ACHA) college hockey at Indiana Tech.

Anderson and Bakhtin were key contributors from the Cyclones inaugural season playoff team that saw the franchise win 15 more games than the previous year.

Anderson, a native of Canton, Mich., played in all 49 games this season where he contributed 12 goals and 18 assists. Bakhtin a native of West Bloomfield, Mich., was selected as a NA3HL Top Prospect during the 2021-22 season. Bakhtin netted 7 goals and had 24 assists in 46 games for Wausau.

“We are thrilled for Pavel and Luke to continue their hockey careers and begin their education together at Indiana Tech. Indiana Tech has solidified themselves as one of the top programs at the ACHA Division 1 level in the past few years and we can’t wait to watch both Luke and Pavel’s development over the next 4 years. Both guys worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and I couldn’t be happier for them,” stated Head Coach Colin Bailey.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.