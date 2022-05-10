Wausau Pilot & Review

A 40-year-old Schofield man suspected in a major drug trafficking operation was ordered to stand trial on multiple drug charges this week, court records show.

Lawrence E. Lavergne was arrested in February after allegedly fleeing from SWAT team members by jumping out of a second-story window, police said.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, in a news release, said the Central Wisconsin Task Force on Feb. 20 followed up on information developed by a deputy that led investigators to believe Lavergne possessed a large amount of methamphetamine and was staying in a room at a Rothschild hotel. Lavergne, who is known by the nickname “Gizmo,” was inside the hotel when investigators arrived with a search warrant.

Police say Lavergne suffered minor injuries before being taken into custody.

Investigators searched Lavergne’s room and found 267 grams of methamphetamine, $7,362 in cash, and several items of drug paraphernalia, Parks said.

Lavergne faces charges filed Feb. 24 of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and four additional related charges. He was bound over for arraignment and trial on Monday.

A pretrial conference is set for June 4.