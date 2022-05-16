By Shereen Siewert

Parks officials in Wausau are seeking an ordinance change to pave the way for goats to return to Barker-Stewart Island each year, after last year’s efforts were deemed a success.

In 2021, Barker-Stewart Island Park became a temporary home to about 40 goats on a mission: to eat invasive species like honeysuckle, buckthorn, and garlic mustard. Goats create more space for native plants by eating the fast-growing and expanding invasive plants, providing a natural alternative to using pesticides and chemicals.

Last year’s goats, from Liberation Farmers in Almond, cost Wausau about $3,200, according to city documents.

Parks Director Jamie Polley, in a memo to the City Council, said last year’s goats were on the island for about three weeks. The feeding stressed the parent plant but will need to be repeated to further address the abundance of invasive plants and manage new growth.

Goats were contained to the north portion of the island, surrounded by an electric fence. Supplemental water and nutrients were provided by the farmers and park staff.

Polley said the goats not only addressed the plant issue but also increased public awareness of the park.

“This location has never seen as many visitors as it did during the time frame in which the goats were present,” Polley’s memo reads.

Using the goats also helped increase awareness of various bird species that inhabit the island, while educating the public about the use of goats and about invasive species.

Polley is requesting a permanent change to a city ordinance that forbids goats within the city limits. The revised ordinance would not allow goats on personal property, but would specify an exemption for park department purposes.

The Public Health and Safety Committee will discuss the matter Monday.