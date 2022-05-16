Gary J. Morehead

Gary was raised in Detroit, Michigan, one of six brothers. He then moved to Colorado where he enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains near his home in Estes Park, along with various other locations in Colorado over the years. He began his lifelong employment in the Cable TV industry working across the US in installation and supervision of cable construction.

It was in Beaumont, Texas where he met his soon to be bride Sharon LaVake. They resided in Beaumont, Madison, Wisconsin, back to Beaumont and eventually settling in Wausau, Wisconsin, spending over 35 years together. They enjoyed many years camping at Broken Bow Campground, where there was always a great pontoon ride and a friendly campfire in the evening.

He retired early and ventured into the rental business with various apartments, homes and retail outlets. He also enjoyed volunteering and helping his wife with the Wausau Noon Optimist Club with their many fundraising projects. “Do it for the kids” was his motto”!

Gary is survived by his wife Sharon, son Joshua (Efril), brothers Bill (Phyllis), Dennis, and Mark (Donna). Brother Bob (deceased 2012) and parents Bill and Olga Morehead (deceased). Brothers and sister in laws include Steven LaVake(Ca rolyn), Jerry LaVake (Karen), Renee (LaVake) True (Dan) and many nieces and nephews. He loved them all.

Gary loved all forms of music, outdoor activities, planting flowers in the spring and gardening

He left us on May 10, 2022. He will surely be missed.

My Ode to Gary:

It seems as if I’ve loved you forever. Maybe I have. Maybe we met in some other time where our lives touched this closely before…

All I know for sure is this certainty inside me…that we were meant for each other… now and always.

Clara K. Borchardt

Clara K. Borchardt, 86, of Wausau, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born on May 14, 1935, in St. Louis, MO to Rev. Walter and Louise (Lohrman) Dierking. She attended primary and secondary schools in her hometown of DeSoto, MO.

She graduated in nursing from Lutheran Medical Center in St. Louis, MO and worked in nursing in MO, OR, and MI. She later moved to Wausau and retired after 28 years of pediatric nursing at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She married Ellsworth Borchardt on August 16, 1958, in Cole Camp, MO. Clara enjoyed being a homemaker, outdoor activities, travel, and sightseeing. She always had a green thumb with plants. Clara greatly enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and especially attending her grandchildren’s sports activities and games through their school years.

Clara was a loving mother to her two daughters, Deborah Bongey and Denise (John) Stime; three sons, Douglas (Sandra) Borchardt, Duane Borchardt, and Dennis Borchardt; 13 grandchildren, Nathan, Dan, Nicole, Andy, Tianna, Jeremy, Matthew, Ryan, Nicholas, Brandon, Amanda, Christopher, and Jonathon; and 20 great grandchildren, Raelyn, Connor, Ansley, Bristol, Bridger, Hudson, Beckett, Carter, Everett, Bennett, Bailey, Gianna, Grady, Shyan, Lincoln, Cooper, Bennett, Ellie, Mia, and Cecilia. She is further survived by brothers, Karl (Marie) Dierking and Howard (Carol) Dierking; and sister, Ruth Jeffries; as well as sisters-in-law, Sue Dierking and Barb Weinhold; and brother-in-law, Andrew Melendez.

She is preceded by her husband, Ellsworth; parents; four brothers, Rodney, Norman, Richard, and Markus Dierking and sister Wilma Melendez.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Services will be livestreamed at www.helke.com. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank Doug and Sandy and family for all their wonderful help and support through the years for mom.

Eugene Keen

Eugene “Gene” Keen, 82, of Wausau passed away peacefully on Friday, May 13th, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 3, 1939, in Knowlton, son of the late Peter Keen and Zina Susan Knoblock. On December, 23, 1982, he married Jenny Nichols in Wausau. She survives.

Gene worked at Marathon Electric for 31 years as a Journeyman Millwright. Some of his favorite pastimes included playing board and card games, playing horseshoes, bowling, archery, bear and deer hunting. He loved God and his family and loved listening to Andrew Wommack Ministries. He liked watching sports especially, the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny Keen, Wausau, his children, Suezette Keen, Wausau, Randal Keen, Wausau, Renee (Dan) Kolpacki, Wausau, Christine (Jan) Wolosek, Wisconsin Rapids, Tammi (Michael) Tryba, Wausau and Jeff (Julie) DeClark, Wausau. Grandchildren are Wesley, Amy, Mike and Brian Imhoff, Ryan, Aaron and Kevin Keen, Kyle and Katie Kolpacki, Jason Keen, Danielle and Tessa Wolosek, Madelynn and Emmalynn Tryba and Dom DeClark. He had 9 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild to be in June. Sister Jeanne Fitzgerald and 4 brothers Marvin (Patty) Keen, Ronald (Lynn) Keen, Robert (Frances) Keen and David Knoblock.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Evelyn Williams, Betty Darby, Deloris Klinger and brothers Richard Keen, Kenneth Keen and Charles Knoblock, one grandson, Justin Wolosek, one granddaughter, Analiyah DeClark.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19th, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The Rev. Lori Slaughter will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Allan D. Hahn

Allan David Hahn, 71 of Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully at his home on May 13, 2022. He was born to the late Edwin and Bette (Baumann) Hahn on October 22, 1950.

He is survived by his forever loving wife Dianna (Martotz) Hahn, daughter Holly (Todd) Liebelt, granddaughters Taylor and Hannah Liebelt, siblings; Susan (Ronald) Pfantz of Merrill, Christine Baumann of Merrill, Todd (Kim) Baumann of Wausau, Sherri (Robert) Mielke of Wausau, and Timothy Baumann of Wausau, 13 nieces and nephews, in-laws Lois and Donald Verhassalt of Wausau, Cindy (James) Roble of Schofield, and Dennis (Jackie) Marotz of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister Patti Hahn, his father Edwin Hahn, brother Jack Hahn, Step dad Theodore Baumann, his mother Bette Baumann, father and mother in law Melvin and Leona Marotz.

Allan thrived on his two favorite hobbies fishing and deer hunting. Spending time with his family and watching his granddaughters grow. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, son, uncle and friend to all and will be deeply missed.

Over the years Allan had worked at Nickolas Bean Picking Company, Murray Foundry, Valley Leasing, Penske Trucking, Pioneer Transportation, Wausau Carriers and Elite Carriers. Most of his life he was a mechanic and truck driving down the road in a semi. He retired in 2013.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Pong ‘Kimmie’ Allaire

Pong Sun ‘Kimmie’ Allaire, 68, of Tigerton, passed into God’s hands on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

Kimmie was born on July 27, 1953, in Busan, South Korea to Cha Tak and Hwa Kan Kim.

On August 1, 1985, Kimmie was united in marriage to Calvin Allaire in Daegu, South Korea, before moving to the United States.

Kimmie loved to cook, go fishing, gardening and spend time outdoors. She took care of many children in the area and even though she never had a child of her own, she had many. Kimmie had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with family. She was loved by everyone and will leave a void in many lives.

Kimmie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Calvin; one brother-in-law, Scott (Connie) Allaire; four sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Ervin) Arndt, Doris Allaire, Wanda (Ricky) Arndt and Renata Menge; four nieces; two nephews and many cousins and friends.

Kimmie was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, in Korea; mother and father-in-law, Clemence and Lorraine Allaire; three nephews, Chad and Trevor Arndt and one brother-in-law, Richard Menge.

A time to share memories will be held at 11 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

A luncheon will follow the sharing of memories in Tigerton, location will be announced at a later date.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtshulta.com.

James V. Kropf

James V. Kropf, 96 of Bowler, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.

James was born on June 14, 1925 in Bowler, the son of Victor and Edna (Malueg) Kropf. On June 1, 1946, Jim was united in marriage to Donna Clawson in Minocqua. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2011.

Jim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler, where he was baptized and confirmed.

Jim worked road construction for five years until his dad became ill and at that point, he took over the family business, Kropf’s Meat Processing. It was a job he truly loved. He owned and operated the business until the age of 65. He then sold the business to his children, Mark & Cindy, and continued to work for them for 25 years. Jim enjoyed the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, bowling and traveling with Donna. Jim played shortstop for the Bowler BABA baseball team and was inducted into the Bowler Baseball Hall of Fame. Jim loved to tell stories about which farms he picked animals up at and he enjoyed watching wildlife. Family was very important to Jim and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his children, Lynn (Joe) Behnke, Cindy (Ed Jr.) Treptow and Mark (Patty) Kropf; daughter-in-law, Nancy Kropf; grandchildren, James Kropf, Jeff (Chelsea) Kropf, Joseph Kropf, Carrie (Jim) Nolde, Craig (Emilee) Cook, Daniel (Raquel) Treptow, Kelly (Tyler) Krull, Scott (Kim) Kropf and Haley (Brad) Breaker; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Susie Clawson, Annette Clawson, Marj Clawson, Eva Fellman and Sallie Pratt; niece, Amy (Mark) Wiesman and nephews, Peter (Sue) Korpowski, Tim, Jerry and Gary Clawson and Tom Denoyer; his good friend, Dennis Trinko; his nurses aids, Donna and Vicky and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a son Michael; sister, Lois Korpowski and in laws, Dick Clawson, Audrey and Mike Denoyer, Tom Clawson, Mary Jane, Carol Meaux, Robert and William Clawson.

A public visitation will be held from 9AM until 10:45am, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. A private family service will follow. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, town of Almon, Shawano County. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Jim’s name be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler.

A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. He is gone, but not forgotten.