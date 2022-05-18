Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – For the first time since 1973, the Marshfield girls track team is the champions of the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Following a second-place finish last season, the Tigers cracked the top spot with two event victories and 163 points, to outdistance D.C. Everest (137) and Stevens Point (126) for the title. Wausau West was fourth and Wausau East took fifth.

Stevens Point won the boys title for the 10th-straight time and 19th time in the past 21 conference meets. The Panthers won six events and finished with 197 points, with D.C. Everest second with 135.5, Wausau West third with 125, and Wausau East sixth.

D.C. Everest won 11 events to claim its two runner-up finishes, with four athletes winning multiple conference titles.

Brenna Lehrke won the girls long jump (17 feet, ½ inch) and triple jump (34-5¾), Sara Mlodik took first in the girls 1,600 meters (5:05.04) and 3,200 meters (11:49.76), Cole Stevens won the boys discus (147-1) and shot put (51-7), and Blake Postler swept the boys hurdles races winning the 110 in 15.62 and the 300 in 41.70.

Also earning titles for D.C. Everest were Ella Pavlovich in the girls discus (124-10), Triton Schmidt in the boys long jump (21-4¼) and Caiden Hoeppner in the boys 100 (11.26).

Wausau West won seven events, four from the girls as Keara Schoen was first in the 100 hurdles (16.70), Harper Mead won the 100 (13.14), the 800 relay team of Chloe Weisenberger, Kelsey Napiwocki, Kate Loveland and Mead won in 1:47.88, and the 400 relay team of Weisenberger, Napiwocki, Loveland and Madeline Hahn was victorious in 51.07 seconds.

Earning titles for the West boys were Joey Knauf in the pole vault (13-6), Mason Mead in the 200 (22.40), and the 800 relay team of Curtis Tinjum, Joe Berens, Connor Calmes and Phillips Gartmann (1:32.71).

Wausau East had a pair of victories as Lily Clifford won the girls shot put (36-1/2) and Logan Mouw was first in the boys high jump (6-2).

All seven WVC teams and Rhinelander will compete at a WIAA Division 1 regional at Wausau West on Monday. Marshfield will host the sectional meet on Thursday, May 26, at Heiting Community Stadium.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Track Meet

May 17, at Merrill High School

Girls

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 163; 2. D.C. Everest 137; 3. Stevens Point 126; 4. Wausau West 111; 5. Wausau East 61; 6. Merrill 57; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 41.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 197; 2. D.C. Everest 135.5; 3. Wausau West 125; 4. Marshfield 74; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 68; 6. Wausau East 64.5; 7. Merrill 34.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com.