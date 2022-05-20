By Shereen Siewert

Police have arrested a 55-year-old Wausau man in connection with a report that a 16-year-old girl was assaulted while walking home from work in Weston.

The May 15 incident was captured on security camera footage from a business on Schofield Avenue. The alleged victim told police she was leaving her shift from a nearby restaurant and walking home when she was approached by a stranger who grabbed her buttocks and kissed her on the lips.

Police identified the suspect as Derrick L. Davis, who has a prior criminal conviction for recklessly endangering safety stemming from a 2019 incident. Davis allegedly told officers the girl “looked nice and he wanted a younger girl to make him feel young again,” according to the incident report.

Davis faces charges filed May 18 of child enticement and fourth-degree sexual assault. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond with a preliminary hearing set for May 25.