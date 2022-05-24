WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School announced this week its laude students for the 2021-2022 school year.

The laude system provides incentive for students to challenge themselves to participate in high-level curricula and better prepare themselves for post-secondary educational opportunities. It uses a point-based system to recognize students who complete high-level coursework in grades 9 through 12.

To be considered for a laude award, a student must first have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The laude score is determined by counting the number of semester credits successfully completed by the student for all pre-approved laude courses. One point for each completed semester course is awarded for approved courses.

Laude honor distinctions and point requirements:

Cum laude – (honor distinction) 15 to 24 points

Magna cum laude – (great honor distinction) 25 to 34 points

Summa cum laude – (highest honor distinction) 35 or more points

Cum laude – bronze cords

Madailyn Abel

Brennan Albee

Patrick Burns

Kimberly Cagle

Jenna Check

Liberty Christianson

Natalie Costa

Austin Gadke

Nathan Geiss

Peyton Gilray

George Gissel

Erika Heil

Maryjane Hopkins

Zachery Howell

Parker Hurt

Jacob Isaacson

Bristol Kowal

Jakob Landwehr

Chimeng Lee

Angelee Lor

Sierra Madson

Nicholas Melnyk

Aidan Morgan

Janessa Moua

Austin Nikolai

Hailey Panzer

Ellery Patridge

Emily Piskula

Madeline Poole

Sadie Rakovec

Alexys Samuels

Brooklyn Sazama

Megan Schultz

Megan Szekeress

Claire Tesch

Bryan Watters

Abigail Weed

Zuaplia Xiong

Mai Lee Yang

Riley Zuleger

Magna cum laude – silver cords

Nicholas Arnold

Brock Babiash

Jonah Baumann

Mackenzie Bessette

Carter Beyer

Jaxom Blaser

Alex Bliven

Erin Bolzak

Eleanor Borchardt

Sophia Bosi

Kallie Brost

Owen Bunnell

Haley Clark

Jayson Coleman

Reagan Courtright

Matthew David

Elyse Edens

Luke Erickson

Trent Geno

Jackson Graff

Taylor Gutowski

Andrew Hoffman

Jonathon Juedes

Vanessa Kamke

Abigail Kislow

Katherine Kloth

Jaden Koch

Brenna Lehrke

Andrew Liegl

Autumn Lippert

Olivia Lyon

Peri Maciaz

Jake Moore

Michael Nass

Lindsay Nielsen

Sara Niemuth

Annika Nye

Abigail Osiecki

Isabella Reigel

Haley Rick

Jazmin Rosales-Olivares

Alaina Rupple

Samantha Schueller

Alec Schuster

Kennedy Stowell

Heather Strom

Suthida Thao

Xivmim Xiong

Margaret Yarie

Summa cum laude – gold cords

Kaitlin Buelow

Reagan Frystak

Jason Guoin

Michelle Gutierrez-Jakobi

William Hagedorn

Colton Hall

Genevieve Hoffman

Kyle Jaglinski

Ricky Jiang

Hailey Johnson

Kayla Johnson

Brian Kee

Cole Morehouse

Oliver Nazari-Witt

Kayla Nguyen

Ella Pavlovich

Garrison Peak

Sarah Perkins

Matthew Peters

Sean Powers

Benjamin Prunuske

Zoe Sepersky

Cadence Strahota

Aliya Surti

Charlit Vang

Lauryn Wimmer

Andrew Ziemer

August Zimmermann

Devin Zoromski