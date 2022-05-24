WESTON – D.C. Everest Senior High School announced this week its laude students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The laude system provides incentive for students to challenge themselves to participate in high-level curricula and better prepare themselves for post-secondary educational opportunities. It uses a point-based system to recognize students who complete high-level coursework in grades 9 through 12.
To be considered for a laude award, a student must first have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The laude score is determined by counting the number of semester credits successfully completed by the student for all pre-approved laude courses. One point for each completed semester course is awarded for approved courses.
Laude honor distinctions and point requirements:
Cum laude – (honor distinction) 15 to 24 points
Magna cum laude – (great honor distinction) 25 to 34 points
Summa cum laude – (highest honor distinction) 35 or more points
Cum laude – bronze cords
Madailyn Abel
Brennan Albee
Patrick Burns
Kimberly Cagle
Jenna Check
Liberty Christianson
Natalie Costa
Austin Gadke
Nathan Geiss
Peyton Gilray
George Gissel
Erika Heil
Maryjane Hopkins
Zachery Howell
Parker Hurt
Jacob Isaacson
Bristol Kowal
Jakob Landwehr
Chimeng Lee
Angelee Lor
Sierra Madson
Nicholas Melnyk
Aidan Morgan
Janessa Moua
Austin Nikolai
Hailey Panzer
Ellery Patridge
Emily Piskula
Madeline Poole
Sadie Rakovec
Alexys Samuels
Brooklyn Sazama
Megan Schultz
Megan Szekeress
Claire Tesch
Bryan Watters
Abigail Weed
Zuaplia Xiong
Mai Lee Yang
Riley Zuleger
Magna cum laude – silver cords
Nicholas Arnold
Brock Babiash
Jonah Baumann
Mackenzie Bessette
Carter Beyer
Jaxom Blaser
Alex Bliven
Erin Bolzak
Eleanor Borchardt
Sophia Bosi
Kallie Brost
Owen Bunnell
Haley Clark
Jayson Coleman
Reagan Courtright
Matthew David
Elyse Edens
Luke Erickson
Trent Geno
Jackson Graff
Taylor Gutowski
Andrew Hoffman
Jonathon Juedes
Vanessa Kamke
Abigail Kislow
Katherine Kloth
Jaden Koch
Brenna Lehrke
Andrew Liegl
Autumn Lippert
Olivia Lyon
Peri Maciaz
Jake Moore
Michael Nass
Lindsay Nielsen
Sara Niemuth
Annika Nye
Abigail Osiecki
Isabella Reigel
Haley Rick
Jazmin Rosales-Olivares
Alaina Rupple
Samantha Schueller
Alec Schuster
Kennedy Stowell
Heather Strom
Suthida Thao
Xivmim Xiong
Margaret Yarie
Summa cum laude – gold cords
Kaitlin Buelow
Reagan Frystak
Jason Guoin
Michelle Gutierrez-Jakobi
William Hagedorn
Colton Hall
Genevieve Hoffman
Kyle Jaglinski
Ricky Jiang
Hailey Johnson
Kayla Johnson
Brian Kee
Cole Morehouse
Oliver Nazari-Witt
Kayla Nguyen
Ella Pavlovich
Garrison Peak
Sarah Perkins
Matthew Peters
Sean Powers
Benjamin Prunuske
Zoe Sepersky
Cadence Strahota
Aliya Surti
Charlit Vang
Lauryn Wimmer
Andrew Ziemer
August Zimmermann
Devin Zoromski