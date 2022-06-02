By Shereen Siewert

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said.

Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.

“Our response was significant because of the initial report,” Bliven said. “However, there was no shooting or person with a gun. We were able to search the home with cooperation and consent from the residents there and found no evidence of a shooting.”

Some business owners in the affected area said they were frustrated not to be told the shooting report was a hoax, leaving them wondering for hours about the safety of the area.

Bliven said no one in the area reported hearing any gunshots and the scene was eventually cleared.