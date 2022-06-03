Donald C. Huehnerfuss

Donald C. Huehnerfuss, 70, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The following is respectfully written by Donnie himself, April, 2022.

Donald was born on January 14, 1952, in Wausau to Merlin and Nancy (Kozlowski) Huehnerfuss. He was employed at Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork for over 55 years and worked closely with the founders in organizing and directing the company in many ways – from sweeping the floors to Senior Vice President positions. He was very proud of the company and its accomplishments over the years. When starting at Kolbe there was but 12 employees which as many know, grew to near 2,000 at one point. Almost all the current day divisions were started by him, from inventory control, purchasing, running the factory, Human Resources, etc. As said, he was very proud of the accomplishments he led the company through.

He loved fishing and hunting, in his earlier years shooting his collection of firearms. He loved spending time at his cottage, particularly sitting in front of the fireplace and watching the fire burn. He graduated Wausau High School in 1970 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin. He was a member of the Wausau Elks club for over 45 years. Donnie was known for his thoughtful, kind, and caring acts of kindness across the community. As he gave in life, he also gave in death, the gift of life through organ donation.

He loved his daughter and grandchildren very much and enjoyed all the time he could with them. He was also very much in love with the love of his life, his wife Connie, and cherished all the time he could spend with her at home or away on trips, working with her with their puppies or their goats. His only regret is that they could’ve met or connected earlier in life.

After a life scare in November of 2015, he also realized and wanted to help others in a continuing way and made numerous donations to that effect. He paid for several Marathon County Sheriff K9’s, continued supporting the Marathon County Literacy Council, made numerous donations to Asprius Health in recognizing several doctors and to the ER department among others, provided funds for numerous AED’s for the Fire Department, as well as provided funds to help obtain new auto CPR devices for the Wausau Fire Department, provided continuing support for the Little Red School House, and several other major contributions for the community.

Donnie is survived by his loving wife Conradine “Connie” Heidemann; children Amber (Tom) Kunau, Jason (Dede) Gnatz, and Jonathon (Haeley) Gnatz; grandchildren Jordan Kunau, Jovie Kunau, Hunter Gnatz, Noah Gnatz, Eleanor Gnatz, and Evelyn Gnatz; close cousins Judy (Randy) Gorski, Sally (James) Reinke, Kathleen (Steve) Gibson, and Carol (Danny) Bogard. He is further survived by extended family, coworkers he considered family, and countless friends. Donnie is preceded in death by both of his parents and grandparents.

A funeral service will be taking place Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street, Weston. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Marathon County Literacy Council, 515 N 3rd Street, Wausau, WI 54403. The service will be livestreamed at www.brainardfuneral.com.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Aspirus team for assisting in their time of need, care and compassion.

Karen M. Sturm

Karen M. Sturm, age 76, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice. Karen was born on May 26, 1945, to Bernhardt and Esther (Gutknecht) Sturm. She attended elementary school at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School.

Karen loved knitting and crocheting, making endless amounts of afghans, slippers, and mittens. She was a caregiver all her life as a CNA at Sunnyvale and later at Mountview Care Center until her retirement. After retirement, she continued caregiving as in in home CNA. Karen enjoyed fishing, golfing, the casino, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She is greatly missed by all who knew her.

Karen is survived by her sister Joyce Christian of Merrill; niece Brenda (James Schalow) Christian of Wausau; nephew’s Keith (Jennie) Christian of Wausau and Scott (Sarah) Christian of Merrill; one great nephew Matthew (Tara) Christian; two great nieces Sarah Christian and Emily Christian; along with numerous friends and neighbors.

She was preceded by her parents, Bernhardt and Esther and her brother-in-law Gene Christian.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Committal will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Mountain Terrace Senior Living and Mike Schuller as well as his family for their care given to Karen.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Helen C. Wendt

Helen C. Wendt, 104, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



She was born on December 10, 1917, in the town of Cassel, daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Wucherpfrennig) Punke. On April 5, 1941, Helen married Alfred O. Wendt in Edgar. He preceded her in death on April 15, 1975.



Her hobbies include deer hunting, fishing, cooking for her loved ones, and playing cards.



Survivors include 3 children, Verna (Robert) Schalow of Wausau, Donald (Ingburg) Wendt of Miami, FL, and Lois (Gary) Hoffman of Martinsville, WI; 9 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was further preceded in death by her son, Lyle, daughter, Phyllis, 10 siblings, and two grandchildren, Clark and Kenny.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Burial will follow at the Edgar Protestant Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.



You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com

The service for Helen will be live-streamed and can be viewed at helke.com

Del V. Roché

Del Vance Roché, 45, of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Del was born on April 20, 1977 in Milwaukee, the son of Del Porter and Esperanza Marie Roché.

In October of 2002, Del was united in Marriage to Patricia Allen in Oneida County. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2020.

Del enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially basketball, baseball and football. He enjoyed driving and had a love for music. Del also liked to dress to impress.

Del is survived by his mother Tootie; his twin brother Carlos Roché and sister Suzanne ‘Chicken’ Cartagena; nieces and nephews, Angelio, Lonna, Carmelo, Maelease, Don Juan, Miguel, Penelope, Ace boogie, Josiah, Summer Rose, Naudia, Kamden, Sean, and Layken; stepchildren, John McGeshick III and Justine McGeshick; grandchildren, Reva Neveah-Rose McGeshick and Ode’ Antonio McGeshick; and his brother-in-law, Terry Allen ‘Freda’.

Del was preceded in death by his wife, father, grandparents, and his ‘Lil’ brother Damien.

Services will be held at 11AM on June 3, 2022 at the Roché Residence (W18896 Oriole Rd., Birnamwood). Mr. Eugene Porter will preside.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Larry D. Mahn

Larry D. Mahn, 76 of Wausau, died on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Larry was born on June 22, 1945 in Merrill, the son of Albert and Hertha (Schulz) Mahn.

Larry was a United States Navy Veteran, proudly serving from 1963 to 1967.

On January 3, 1981, Larry was united in marriage to Mary Jane Litza at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Larry drove for UPS until his retirement. He enjoyed his Draft Horses. Larry loved a wood fire and campfires. He was very good with numbers and enjoyed traveling and researching maps. Most important to Larry was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children, Sara (Dennis) Burdick, Richard (Christie) Mahn, Mike (Heather) Schultz and Steve (Rebecca) Schultz; grandchildren, Nikki (Pete) Sanders, Makayla (Tristan) Schultz, Jenna Burdick, Keegan (Chey) Lawrie, Isaac Mahn, Estella Schultz, Avery Mahn and Tatum Schultz; two great-grandchildren, Presley and Beau Schultz; a sister, Arlene Statz and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Ryan Mahn.

A funeral service will be held at 4PM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted. Visitation will be on Friday from 3PM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com



