San Diego Padres (31-21, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (33-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 1.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -127, Padres +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Milwaukee has a 15-7 record at home and a 33-21 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has an 18-11 record in road games and a 31-21 record overall. The Padres have a 9-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 12 doubles and 10 home runs while hitting .249 for the Brewers. Victor Caratini is 5-for-14 with three home runs over the past 10 games.