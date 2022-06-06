By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 29-year-old man is facing an array of charges including attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Wood County.

Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. May 30 to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive. Police, in a news release, said they had a man in custody as the investigation continued.

On Monday, June 6, formal charges were filed against Jason Schultz, of Marshfield. Police say Schultz shot a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22 caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting happened in the town of Richfield, police said.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, survived.

In addition to attempted homicide, Schultz faces charges of first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery, second-degree reckless injury and bail jumping. A judge on Monday ordered him held on a $100,000 cash bond and added a no contact provision for four people, according to online court documents.

A preliminary hearing and arraignment hearing in Wood County Circuit Court is set for June 14.