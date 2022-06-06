Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 30 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle North Fourth Street and Somo Avenue in Tomahawk for minor traffic violations. As a result of that stop the driver of the vehicle, a 30 year old Tomahawk man, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The deputy ran the driver through a series of SFSTs and as a result of those tests the driver was arrested for second offense drunk driving. At the hospital the male resisted deputies while hospital staff attempted to get a sample of blood for testing. Along with the second offense OWI the defendant was arrested on resisting arrest, and two counts of bail jumping as he had previously been released by the courts for different cases. No injuries were reported.

On May 30 a deputy was assigned to investigate a reported burglary at a set of storage units in the Town of Bradley. It was reported that at least a half dozen locks had been cut off of the storage units, and at least one unit was missing items. At this time the deputy is investigating some leads, and he is being assisted by the sheriff Office’s detective bureau.

On May 30 deputies were dispatched to the area of Hwy. 17 and Old Hwy. 17 in the Town of Schley for a reported vehicle crash with injuries. Per investigating deputies it was determined that the vehicle suffered a mechanical problem that led to the driver losing control causing the crash. One passenger from the car was transported by ambulance to Merrill Aspirus Good Samaritan Hospital. The driver, a 35 year old Phelps woman, was cited for operating without a license and improper registration

On May 30 a deputy was assigned to investigate a reported burglary at a set of storage units in the Town of Tomahawk. It was reported that several locks had been cut off of the storage units, and at least one unit was missing items. At this time the deputy is investigating some leads, and he is being assisted by the sheriff Office’s detective bureau.

On May 30 deputies were assigned to investigate a disturbance that had taken place on Honeymoon Bay Rd. in the Town of Bradley. The disturbance was between a 73 year old Kenosha-area man and his 40 year old son, who is from Portage. The father reported that his son has been becoming more aggressive with him and its worse when he is drinking. The son was located and did appear to be under the influence of intoxicants. The son became aggressive towards deputies prior to being placed under arrest by deputies, and remained uncooperative throughout the contact. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

On June 2 deputies were dispatched to an address on French Ridge Rd. in the Town of Pine River to investigate a violation of court order. As a result of the investigation a 44 year old Merrill woman was arrested and brought to the Lincoln County Jail. She was booked on three counts of bail jumping for violating the terms of three open court cases she has.

On June 3 a deputy on routine patrol stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 86 and CTH E in the Town of Bradley for minor traffic violations. As a result of that stop the driver of the vehicle, a 52 year old Tomahawk man, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The deputy ran the driver through a series of SFST’s and as a result of those tests the driver was arrested for first offense drunk driving. The driver was unable to find a responsible party to get him so he was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

During this week period there were nine reported car deer crashes and one car vs. bear crash.