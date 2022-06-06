By Shereen Siewert

Trial dates have been set for a man facing homicide charges in connection with the April 2021 stabbing death of a Weston woman.

David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier.

Court records show both Hindes and Morris lived in the apartment where the death took place.

Court documents show police were called to the Ferge Street apartment complex at about 3:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 for a report of a woman needing help. As they approached the building, police say they heard a woman screaming inside and were confronted with Morris, who was armed. During the incident, officers shot Morris, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He survived his injuries.

Hindes, who previously used the last name Tasso, was pronounced dead inside the apartment. No officers were injured.

Morris has a criminal history that includes a 2011 conviction on charges of armed robbery, theft, burglary, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision, with 1,773 days credit for time served awaiting trial.

Court records show Morris was released from prison in September 2016 and remained on active supervision at the time he allegedly stabbed Hindes to death.

A trial is now set to begin Nov. 14, a date set during a pretrial hearing last week.

Morris, who is jailed on a $1 million cash bond, faces a mandatory life sentence if he is convicted on the homicide charge alone.